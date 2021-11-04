Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 24-30, 2021

Oct. 24
17200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
1900 block 110th Street Southeast: Lynnwood police K9 assisted the Everett Police Department.
12th Avenue Northwest/140th Street Northwest: Lynnwood police K9 assisted the Marysville Police Department.
200 West Mukilteo Boulevard: Lynnwood police K9 assisted the Everett Police Department.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported at Whispering Cedars Apartments.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Hobby Lobby.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Fred Meyer.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported at the Alderwood Mall Nordstrom.
Oct. 25
1800 block 199th Place Southwest: A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested for possession of stolen property.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
5100 block 176th Street Southwest: Police investigated a possible child abuse report.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred,
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a conflict between neighbors.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was reported for domestic assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
Oct. 26
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and residence was burglarized.
20300 block Highway 99: Tools were stolen.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.
17500 block Highway 99: An assault occurred at a convenience store.
20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicular assault report.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Fred Meyer parking lot.
20400 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to domestic assault.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Oct. 27
19400 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
20300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault. Officers said the victim was uncooperative.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at an apartment complex.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Oct. 28
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a sex-related crime.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Best Western.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A first-degree assault occurred.
20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 29
17200 block Highway 99: A naked man was reported at Walmart.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Red Robbin parking lot.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.
3700 block 166th Place Southwest: A burglary occurred.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
Oct. 30
196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A vehicle collision was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police confiscated tasers from two College Place Middle School students.
16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary and reckless burning report at a business.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported at an apartment complex.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Hampton Inn and Suites parking lot.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman stole from Target and fought police officers.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assault with a weapon.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for drug-related crime at J.C. Penney at Alderwood Mall. Police found narcotics on the subject.
16500 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was prowled.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
