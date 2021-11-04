Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 24-30, 2021

Oct. 24

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

1900 block 110th Street Southeast: Lynnwood police K9 assisted the Everett Police Department.

12th Avenue Northwest/140th Street Northwest: Lynnwood police K9 assisted the Marysville Police Department.

200 West Mukilteo Boulevard: Lynnwood police K9 assisted the Everett Police Department.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported at Whispering Cedars Apartments.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Hobby Lobby.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Fred Meyer.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported at the Alderwood Mall Nordstrom.

Oct. 25

1800 block 199th Place Southwest: A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested for possession of stolen property.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: Police investigated a possible child abuse report.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred,

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a conflict between neighbors.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was reported for domestic assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

Oct. 26

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and residence was burglarized.

20300 block Highway 99: Tools were stolen.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.

17500 block Highway 99: An assault occurred at a convenience store.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicular assault report.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Fred Meyer parking lot.

20400 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to domestic assault.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Oct. 27

19400 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

20300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault. Officers said the victim was uncooperative.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at an apartment complex.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Oct. 28

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a sex-related crime.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Best Western.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A first-degree assault occurred.

20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 29

17200 block Highway 99: A naked man was reported at Walmart.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Red Robbin parking lot.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

3700 block 166th Place Southwest: A burglary occurred.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

Oct. 30

196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A vehicle collision was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police confiscated tasers from two College Place Middle School students.

16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary and reckless burning report at a business.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported at an apartment complex.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Hampton Inn and Suites parking lot.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman stole from Target and fought police officers.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assault with a weapon.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for drug-related crime at J.C. Penney at Alderwood Mall. Police found narcotics on the subject.

16500 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was prowled.

