Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 24-30, 2023

Sept. 24
5800 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.
18400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and police made a warrant arrest.
196th Street Southwest / Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
40th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 25
17900 block 40th Place West: Arson was reported.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
5600 block 171st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
6600 block 183rd Street Southwest: An aggressive animal was reported to be dangerous.
5000 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver fled from police during a traffic stop.
19800 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: An aggressive animal was reported to be dangerous.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
48th Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20400 block Poplar Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19900 block Poplar Way: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Child abuse was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapon was brandished.
4200 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on an obstructing individual.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 26
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16400 block 41st Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A bullet was found.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver fled from police after committing a parking offense.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and the suspect attempted to elude police.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19900 block SR-99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.
21100 block 44th Avenue West: A trespasser was charged with misdemeanor theft.
4200 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest Northeast: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
3800 block Maple Road: A man groped a woman he found in a bar, constituting a sexual offense.
Sept. 27
16400 block 41st Place West: A court order was violated.
4600 block 181st Place Southwest: Felony assault via vehicle was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17000 block 38th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Adult protective services were contacted.
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.
Sept. 28
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and police made two arrests associated with the theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 29
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Poplar Way / 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Felony assault via vehicle was reported to have occurred during a robbery.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Child protective services were contacted.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
Sept. 30
20300 block 73rd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
2700 block 116th Street Northeast: Police made a warrant arrest.
19900 block 68th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
