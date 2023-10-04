Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 24-30, 2023

Sept. 24

5800 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.

18400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and police made a warrant arrest.

196th Street Southwest / Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

40th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 25

17900 block 40th Place West: Arson was reported.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5600 block 171st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

6600 block 183rd Street Southwest: An aggressive animal was reported to be dangerous.

5000 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver fled from police during a traffic stop.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: An aggressive animal was reported to be dangerous.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

48th Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20400 block Poplar Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19900 block Poplar Way: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Child abuse was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapon was brandished.

4200 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on an obstructing individual.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 26

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16400 block 41st Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A bullet was found.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver fled from police after committing a parking offense.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and the suspect attempted to elude police.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19900 block SR-99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: A trespasser was charged with misdemeanor theft.

4200 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest Northeast: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

3800 block Maple Road: A man groped a woman he found in a bar, constituting a sexual offense.

Sept. 27

16400 block 41st Place West: A court order was violated.

4600 block 181st Place Southwest: Felony assault via vehicle was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Adult protective services were contacted.

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.

Sept. 28

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and police made two arrests associated with the theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 29

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Poplar Way / 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Felony assault via vehicle was reported to have occurred during a robbery.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Child protective services were contacted.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Child protective services were contacted.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

Sept. 30

20300 block 73rd Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

2700 block 116th Street Northeast: Police made a warrant arrest.

19900 block 68th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.