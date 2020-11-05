Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 25-31, 2020

Oct. 25

16600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in a vehicle being seized pending a search warrant.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A back window was broken at Sola Salon Studios. However, no illegal entry or theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disorderly conduct report.

16900 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was made.

17500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man stole from Best Buy.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Oct. 26

210th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A male suspect — who had previously been trespassed — stole from Best Buy.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A felony warrant subject was arrested at his home.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect attempted to steal merchandise valued at $1,400.

7100 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lynnwood police recovered a vehicle stolen out of Seattle. No arrest was reported. Police said the registered owner had previously located his vehicle and not informed authorities.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Three male suspects burglarized a business.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Chargers, batteries, a vacuum and a tool box were stolen from a work site.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Oct. 27

19500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Multiple subjects were trespassed from Lynndale Park. Police said they might have had gang affiliations.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that had been stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A woman told police she was receiving threats from the father of her child.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject said credit cards were used to make unauthorized purchases at Costco, after the victim’s wallet had gone missing earlier that day.

18500 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occured at Costco.

Oct. 28

52nd Avenue West/186th Place Southwest: Police responded to an assault involving two subjects who were roommates.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

18200 block 41st Place West: A driver was arrested for a hit-and-run collision.

20800 block 59th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6600 block Penny Lane: A theft occurred.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Public Storage.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at City Center Apartments.

Oct. 29

19700 block Interstate-5 South on-ramp: Police made a DUI arrested.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked near Maria’s Cleaning Services was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited at Alderwood Mall. The suspect also possessed heroin.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject reported receiving threatening voicemails.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into at Alderbrooke Apartments, but nothing was stolen.

5800 block 173rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested during a traffic stop after police found a firearm under his seat.

Oct. 30

19700 block 71st Place West: A residential burglary was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal argument between roommates occurred.

19300 44th Avenue West: A fraud victim reported being tricked into sending gift cards totalling $5,800 to an unknown caller.

18400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after prowling multiple vehicles. Police said the subject resisted arrest.

16900 block Highway 99: Two jackets were stolen from Play It Again Sports.

18400 block Highway 99: Police said they arrested a subject with a warrant out of Colorado.

Oct. 31

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a business.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple drug-related charges including possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

19500 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a DUI traffic stop.

19400 block Highway 99: An assault occurred at a convenience store.

16900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.

22100 block Highway 99: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a narcotics detection involving a vehicle during a traffic stop.

16700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor warrant subject was arrested.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject reported receiving death threats.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton