Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 25-31, 2020

Oct. 25
16600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in a vehicle being seized pending a search warrant.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A back window was broken at Sola Salon Studios. However, no illegal entry or theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disorderly conduct report.
16900 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was made.
17500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man stole from Best Buy.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Oct. 26
210th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A male suspect — who had previously been trespassed — stole from Best Buy.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A felony warrant subject was arrested at his home.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect attempted to steal merchandise valued at $1,400.
7100 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lynnwood police recovered a vehicle stolen out of Seattle. No arrest was reported. Police said the registered owner had previously located his vehicle and not informed authorities.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Three male suspects burglarized a business.
4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Chargers, batteries, a vacuum and a tool box were stolen from a work site.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Oct. 27
19500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Multiple subjects were trespassed from Lynndale Park. Police said they might have had gang affiliations.
20600 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that had been stolen.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Bed, Bath and Beyond.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A woman told police she was receiving threats from the father of her child.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject said credit cards were used to make unauthorized purchases at Costco, after the victim’s wallet had gone missing earlier that day.
18500 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occured at Costco.
Oct. 28
52nd Avenue West/186th Place Southwest: Police responded to an assault involving two subjects who were roommates.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
18200 block 41st Place West: A driver was arrested for a hit-and-run collision.
20800 block 59th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
6600 block Penny Lane: A theft occurred.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Public Storage.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at City Center Apartments.
Oct. 29
19700 block Interstate-5 South on-ramp: Police made a DUI arrested.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked near Maria’s Cleaning Services was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited at Alderwood Mall. The suspect also possessed heroin.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject reported receiving threatening voicemails.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into at Alderbrooke Apartments, but nothing was stolen.
5800 block 173rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested during a traffic stop after police found a firearm under his seat.
Oct. 30
19700 block 71st Place West: A residential burglary was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal argument between roommates occurred.
19300 44th Avenue West: A fraud victim reported being tricked into sending gift cards totalling $5,800 to an unknown caller.
18400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after prowling multiple vehicles. Police said the subject resisted arrest.
16900 block Highway 99: Two jackets were stolen from Play It Again Sports.
18400 block Highway 99: Police said they arrested a subject with a warrant out of Colorado.
Oct. 31
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a business.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple drug-related charges including possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
19500 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a DUI traffic stop.
19400 block Highway 99: An assault occurred at a convenience store.
16900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.
22100 block Highway 99: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a narcotics detection involving a vehicle during a traffic stop.
16700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor warrant subject was arrested.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject reported receiving death threats.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton