Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 27- Nov. 2, 2024

Oct. 27

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest:Kidnapping, robbery, felony theft and a vehicle theft were reported.

20000 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Oct. 28

20800 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

5400 block 196th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three misdemeanor thefts were reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An adult was reported missing.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: An individual was reported to have obstructed police.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18100 block Highway 99: A burglary was attempted.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief and felony theft were reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 29

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: After a misdemeanor theft, a warranted individual made false statements.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 180th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A juvenile was reported missing.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: An animal complaint was made after a dog attack.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West:Felony assault and malicious mischief were reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block 66th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

6100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

Lincoln Way/Highway 99: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with the apprehension of a driver under the influence who was attempting to elude law enforcement.

44300 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 209th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A weapon was turned in to police for destruction.

18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

21100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was attempted.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

Oct. 30

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

20300 block Highway 99: A burglary was attempted.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was reported missing.

48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 31

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest while responding to reports of an assault.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: After felony theft and misdemeanor assault were reported, an individual attempted to obstruct police.

19200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three misdemeanor thefts were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: After a misdemeanor theft, a suspect made false statements and attempted to obstruct police.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two misdemeanor thefts were reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

Nov. 1

17600 block Highway 99: Arson in the second degree was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A felony theft was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: A court order was violated and police arrested a warranted individual.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment involving a juvenile gang was reported.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted after reports of sexual harassment.

6400 block 182nd Street Southwest: Felony assault and burglary were reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and a warrant arrest were reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 189th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 170th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block 55th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

18400 block 66th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

168th Street Southwest/Spruce Way: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Reckless burning was reported.

8600 block 216th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with a burglary.

Nov. 2

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard:A court order was violated.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two misdemeanor thefts were reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A felony theft and vehicle prowling were reported.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A warranted driver was arrested for DUI.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

Highway 99/174th Place Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and malicious mischief were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

196th Street Southwest/Poplar Way: A driver was arrested for DUI.