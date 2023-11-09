Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023

Oct. 29
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 180th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
17200 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
16000 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and malicious mischief were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
Oct. 30
17600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
6800 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony theft and malicious mischief were reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Robbery was reported.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A bag was stolen during a felony theft.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
Oct. 31
19400 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested with evidence of narcotics sales on his person.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
5200 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Nov. 1
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A weapons violation was reported and the offender’s vehicle was impounded.
19400 block 68th Avenue West: Threats were made.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20200 block 56th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 204th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
16500 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6700 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
16600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 188th Street Southwest: An individual was reported missing after leaving their adult family home.
Nov. 2
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision occurred.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 194th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
17100 block 39th Place West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
44th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
21300 block 66th Avenue West: A weapons violation — unlawful discharge– was reported.
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
Nov. 3
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft of a purse was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block Spruce Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
Nov. 4
20500 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
17700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted another agency with a high-risk stop while utilizing K9 forces.
4400 block 181st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.
6500 block 189th Place Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16500 block 42nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.