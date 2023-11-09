Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023

Oct. 29

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 180th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

17200 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

16000 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault and malicious mischief were reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

Oct. 30

17600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

19000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

6800 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony theft and malicious mischief were reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Robbery was reported.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A bag was stolen during a felony theft.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

Oct. 31

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested with evidence of narcotics sales on his person.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

5200 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 1

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A weapons violation was reported and the offender’s vehicle was impounded.

19400 block 68th Avenue West: Threats were made.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20200 block 56th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

16500 block 41st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6700 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

16600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: An individual was reported missing after leaving their adult family home.

Nov. 2

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision occurred.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 194th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

17100 block 39th Place West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

44th Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

21300 block 66th Avenue West: A weapons violation — unlawful discharge– was reported.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

Nov. 3

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft of a purse was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

16600 block Spruce Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

Nov. 4

20500 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted another agency with a high-risk stop while utilizing K9 forces.

4400 block 181st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.

6500 block 189th Place Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16500 block 42nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.