Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 3-9, 2021

Oct. 3

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Liquor was stolen from Target.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A shopper attempted to use a counterfeit bill.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

204th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after being involved in a single-vehicle collision.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at a business.

16400 block 40th Place West: A residence was burglarized.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police provided courtesy transport service for a resident.

Oct. 4

16800 block 36th Avenue West: Vegetation was stolen from Spruce Park.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. One subject’s phone was damaged.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and obstruction. The suspect was removed from the store.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

16500 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Victoria Secret in Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for shoplifting.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

16700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Dairy Queen.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported at an apartment complex.

Oct. 5

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a T-Mobile store.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at an auto repair shop.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was cited for theft, assault and violating a court protection order.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and a theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for threatening a family member with a knife. The suspect fled the scene on foot but returned shortly after. She was taken into custody without incident and booked in Snohomish County Jail. The woman’s mother said she had mental health issues and requested mental health treatment.

22200 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmods Police Department with an assault with a weapon.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject camping in Wilcox Park after hours was given a verbal warning and referred to the Snohomish County LEAD Program.

Oct. 6

17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery occurred.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A resident reported being harassed.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a business alarm that had been triggered. After searching the building, police found no signs a crime occurred.

Oct. 7

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: An Amazon package was stolen.

18800 block Highway 99: A vehicle failed to immediately pull over after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle did not come to a complete stop until the 20800 block of Highway 99.

20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

18100 block 56th Avenue West: A teenager and their parent reported that the teen received vague threats from a classmate via email. According to the victim, the messages alluded to “rape” and “forceful sex. The victim did not believe the suspect would carry out the threats but the parent wanted the incident documented. The victim had also recently been suspended from school after confronting the suspect.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was in a park after hours.

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for having an altered trip permit.

18900 block 76th Avenue West: A 17-year-old girl ran away from home after her cell phone was taken away.

5900 block 178th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Oct. 8

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary.

19700 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A disturbance was reported.

4600 block 185th Place Southwest: A missing juvenile returned home and then ran away again.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen from a shopper’s purse at Fred Meyer.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence-related incident.

20321 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

6300 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary occurred.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Oct. 9

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman attempted to shoplift from a store. She had two children with her.

19700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

19600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from a location.

