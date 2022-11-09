Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 30 – Nov. 4, 2022

Oct. 30

11120 block 6th Avenue West: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 in a burglary track.

7700 block Broadway Street: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 for a narcotic sniff.

17700 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5700 block 209th Place Southwest: Reports of telephone harassment were made.

5010 block 168th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.

16400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for racing on public roadways.

20720 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile was cited for a domestic dispute.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery and shoplift were reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was cited for illegal camping.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A harassment report was filed.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for having the wrong plates on their vehicle.

7000 block 216th Street Southwest: Graffiti vandalism was reported.

Oct. 31

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony vehicle prowl was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree criminal trespass was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on a subject who was committing second-degree theft. The subject made statements that were false and misleading.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Nov. 1

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony organized retail theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute and possible burglary.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Stolen license plates were recovered.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

Nov. 2

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

20100 block 66th Place West: A subject attempted to steal a vehicle.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An assault was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A report of unlawful imprisonment was made.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift at Target occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespasser was arrested.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A found passport was turned in to the police department.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

Nov. 3

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI collision.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested, had a warrant for stealing and admitted he swallowed drugs before police apprehended him.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for sex offenses.

4200 block Quartz Drive: A burglary was reported.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: A subject eluded police.

17000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A truck was reported stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Reports of harassment were made.

Nov. 4

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject with a warrant ran from police but was caught and arrested.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery occurred.

19700 block Highway 99: A forgery was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

17110 block 37th Avenue West: Reports of harassment were made.

200th Street Southwest/46th Avenue West: Reports of harassment were made.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A gunshot was heard in an apartment.

7220 block 193rd Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

20820 block 70th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19400 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.