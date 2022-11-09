Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 30 – Nov. 4, 2022

Oct. 30
11120 block 6th Avenue West: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 in a burglary track.
7700 block Broadway Street: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 for a narcotic sniff.
17700 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5700 block 209th Place Southwest: Reports of telephone harassment were made.
5010 block 168th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.
16400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for racing on public roadways.
20720 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile was cited for a domestic dispute.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery and shoplift were reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was cited for illegal camping.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A harassment report was filed.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for having the wrong plates on their vehicle.
7000 block 216th Street Southwest: Graffiti vandalism was reported.
Oct. 31
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony vehicle prowl was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree criminal trespass was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on a subject who was committing second-degree theft. The subject made statements that were false and misleading.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Nov. 1
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony organized retail theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute and possible burglary.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Stolen license plates were recovered.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
Nov. 2
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
20100 block 66th Place West: A subject attempted to steal a vehicle.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An assault was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A report of unlawful imprisonment was made.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift at Target occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespasser was arrested.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A found passport was turned in to the police department.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
Nov. 3
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI collision.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested, had a warrant for stealing and admitted he swallowed drugs before police apprehended him.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for sex offenses.
4200 block Quartz Drive: A burglary was reported.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: A subject eluded police.
17000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A truck was reported stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Reports of harassment were made.
Nov. 4
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject with a warrant ran from police but was caught and arrested.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery occurred.
19700 block Highway 99: A forgery was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
17110 block 37th Avenue West: Reports of harassment were made.
200th Street Southwest/46th Avenue West: Reports of harassment were made.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A gunshot was heard in an apartment.
7220 block 193rd Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
20820 block 70th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19400 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.