Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct.31-Nov. 6, 2021

Oct. 31

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at the Home Depot.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Hotel staff at the Extended Stay America Suites reported a guest was being unruly and requested they be trespassed from the property.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen in the parking lot at Perrinville Plaza.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Walmart.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing was reported at the property where Fred Meyer is located.

6700 block 210th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle prowl and attempted theft was reported in the Trader Joe’s parking lot.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft incident occurred at Home Depot.

20900 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic violence assault.

17400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 1

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a reported misdemeanor theft.

20700 block Highway 99: A female subject was arrested at Walgreens for misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision involving suspicious circumstances was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a subject for misdemeanor theft and malicious mischief.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Walmart.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

20600 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: A felony theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An incident involving trespassing and indecent exposure was reported to have occurred at the property where Fred Meyer is located.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was reported to have violated a domestic violence no contact order.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft occurred.

6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: A felony theft incident was reported that involved stolen access to a device.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported at the Reserve apartments.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: An incident of malicious mischief was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Brody’s Mufflers Brakes and Radiators.

19400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

Nov. 2

19800 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were prowled.

6700 block 200th Street Southwest: A wallet was turned in to police as found property.

3500 block 179th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was issued to a subject at the property where Kohl’s is located.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft reported at the property of a retail complex.

18900 block 46th Avenue West: A fraud incident occurred involving check forgery.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft incident reported at a commercial property.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen from it including a personal identification.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

Nov. 3

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in locating a male suspect after the office had determined there was probable cause to arrest the man for domestic violence assault.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order violation.

21300 block Highway 99: An incident of identity theft was reported at CarMax.

16600 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic violence court order violation was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred at a retail complex.

Nov. 4

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at the Colony Park office building.

20700 block Highway 99: A subject with an outstanding warrant was arrested.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a shoplifting incident and recovered a stolen vehicle.

6400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A subject involved in a hit-and-run collision was arrested for DUI.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Three vehicles were prowled in the parking lot at 24 Hour Fitness.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two incidents of misdemeanor theft were reported at a retail complex.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred at a business in the Alderwood Mall.

Nov. 5

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A possible court order violation was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject had their wallet stolen at Costco.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic violence assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred at JCPenney.

Nov. 6

Intersection of 44th Avenue West and 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested on felony possession of stolen property.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject at Gourmet Latté was reported to have violated a court order.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested at a retail complex for trespassing on the property.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A malicious mischief incident was reported at Costco.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a robbery at Macy’s in which the suspect used a large orange can of what was believed to be bear spray. The suspect fled on foot and was not found.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Felony assault and malicious mischief were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Target.

19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported court order violation.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police determined the subject was driving without a license.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the parking lot at the Embassy Suites.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl and attempted vehicle theft occurred.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident of the Silver Crest Apartments had their vehicle stolen.

