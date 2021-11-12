Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct.31-Nov. 6, 2021

Oct. 31
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at the Home Depot.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Hotel staff at the Extended Stay America Suites reported a guest was being unruly and requested they be trespassed from the property.
18600 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen in the parking lot at Perrinville Plaza.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Walmart.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing was reported at the property where Fred Meyer is located.
6700 block 210th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle prowl and attempted theft was reported in the Trader Joe’s parking lot.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft incident occurred at Home Depot.
20900 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic violence assault.
17400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Nov. 1
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a reported misdemeanor theft.
20700 block Highway 99: A female subject was arrested at Walgreens for misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision involving suspicious circumstances was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a subject for misdemeanor theft and malicious mischief.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Walmart.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot at the Hampton Inn and Suites.
20600 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
20400 block Highway 99: A felony theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An incident involving trespassing and indecent exposure was reported to have occurred at the property where Fred Meyer is located.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was reported to have violated a domestic violence no contact order.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft occurred.
6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: A felony theft incident was reported that involved stolen access to a device.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported at the Reserve apartments.
19400 block 56th Avenue West: An incident of malicious mischief was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Brody’s Mufflers Brakes and Radiators.
19400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
Nov. 2
19800 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were prowled.
6700 block 200th Street Southwest: A wallet was turned in to police as found property.
3500 block 179th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was issued to a subject at the property where Kohl’s is located.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft reported at the property of a retail complex.
18900 block 46th Avenue West: A fraud incident occurred involving check forgery.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft incident reported at a commercial property.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen from it including a personal identification.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
Nov. 3
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in locating a male suspect after the office had determined there was probable cause to arrest the man for domestic violence assault.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order violation.
21300 block Highway 99: An incident of identity theft was reported at CarMax.
16600 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic violence court order violation was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred at a retail complex.
Nov. 4
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at the Colony Park office building.
20700 block Highway 99: A subject with an outstanding warrant was arrested.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a shoplifting incident and recovered a stolen vehicle.
6400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A subject involved in a hit-and-run collision was arrested for DUI.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Three vehicles were prowled in the parking lot at 24 Hour Fitness.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two incidents of misdemeanor theft were reported at a retail complex.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred at a business in the Alderwood Mall.
Nov. 5
5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A possible court order violation was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject had their wallet stolen at Costco.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic violence assault.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred at JCPenney.
Nov. 6
Intersection of 44th Avenue West and 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested on felony possession of stolen property.
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject at Gourmet Latté was reported to have violated a court order.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested at a retail complex for trespassing on the property.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A malicious mischief incident was reported at Costco.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a robbery at Macy’s in which the suspect used a large orange can of what was believed to be bear spray. The suspect fled on foot and was not found.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Felony assault and malicious mischief were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Target.
19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported court order violation.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police determined the subject was driving without a license.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the parking lot at the Embassy Suites.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl and attempted vehicle theft occurred.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident of the Silver Crest Apartments had their vehicle stolen.
— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell
