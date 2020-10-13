Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 4-10, 2020

Oct. 4

20900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported weapons violation.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Gourmet Latté.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

19100 block 48th Avenue West: A van was stolen while it was parked at the owner’s residence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for shoplifting at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.

2500 196th Street Southwest: A ring was reported stolen at Holiday Inn Express and Suites. Police said it’s possible the ring was lost.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Northwood Building.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two juveniles shoplifted from a store in Alderwood Mall.

5600 block Evergreen Way: Lynnwood police took custody of a warrant subject arrested in Everett.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in the Barnes and Noble parking lot.

19600 block Highway 99: Police made a DUI arrest.

Oct. 5

180th Street Southwest/46th Place West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense during a traffic stop.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

Oct. 6

17800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at Twin Cedars RV Park for fourth-degree assault.

5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A utility trailer was stolen from Transblue: Seattle General Contractors.

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: Police investigated a cold burglary reported at Laurel Terrace Apartments.

16700 block 37th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft occured at Pizza Hut.

19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Safeway.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: An RV was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident at Alderwood Mall.

6000 block 190th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a court protection order.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible domestic disturbance at Cedar Valley Community School.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for multiple warrants.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Two license plates were stolen off a vehicle parked at Beaver Cove Apartments.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occured at Alderwood Mall.

17300 block Highway 99: A burglary and multiple vehicle prowls were reported at University Audi Lynnwood used car dealership.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a store. According to police, the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

Oct. 7

7200 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported being sexually assaulted during an (internet) chat room conversation.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A burglary occurred at an electric supply company.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Lynnwood Donation Center.

7300 block Olympic View Drive: A bike was stolen from Lynndale Park Skate Park.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A backpack was stolen from a Fred Meyer employee’s work locker.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported at Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police investigated a cold sexual assault report involving an incident reported at Meadowdale High School.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said she was the victim of a fraud.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Astoria Pizza and Pasta.

18100 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported at Best Lynnwood Inn.

Oct. 8

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen from the Best Buy parking lot.

16700 block 32nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

2200 block McDougall Avenue: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department with a DUI.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a business.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A drug-related incident was reported at Whispering Pines Apartments.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Hillside Apartments.

Oct. 9

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted South County Fire first responders with providing aid to an overdose patient. The patient was revived with Narcan.

18300 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested at Kohl’s.

4700 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested at Edgewood North Apartments. Police also reported finding drug paraphernalia on the subject.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested at Trinity Place Apartments.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police located and recovered a stolen vehicle, and booked the driver for possession of a stolen vehicle and heroin.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A robbery was reported at JCPenney in Alderwood Mall.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walgreens Pharmacy.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police were called to a verbal domestic disturbance at Duet Apartments.

20100 block 66th Place West: Police responded to a child abuse report.

Oct. 10

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton