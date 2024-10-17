Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 6-12, 2024

Oct. 6

1500 block 164th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle theft was attempted.

18800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

48th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual was arrested for misdemeanor theft, making false statements and obstruction of police.

Oct. 7

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21200 block Highway 99 NB: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision that caused injuries.

44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A collision was reported and one driver involved did not have a license or identification.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 185th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5200 block 200th Street Southwest: A weapons violation, trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Traffic offenses were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

Oct. 8

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block Rockefeller Avenue: Police made a warrant arrest.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18400 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

Oct. 9

2901 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4100 block 176th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4500 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was reported to have obstructed police.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A driver fled from a hit-and-run collision and then attempted to elude police.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including a permit violation, were reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

3500 block 167th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the individual involved was later found in possession of the stolen goods.

Oct. 10

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing, then found.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: Stalking and harassment were reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block 64th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted.

17400 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

4300 block Stonebridge Way: Police made a warrant arrest after a verbal domestic dispute.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

6000 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19100 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

Oct. 11

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Stalking and harassment were reported.

1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office by utilizing a K9 unit.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20000 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block 176th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Live ammunition was found and turned in to police for destruction.

20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 12

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.