Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 6-12, 2024

Oct. 6
1500 block 164th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including failure to transfer a title, were reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle theft was attempted.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
48th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual was arrested for misdemeanor theft, making false statements and obstruction of police.
Oct. 7
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21200 block Highway 99 NB: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision that caused injuries.
44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A collision was reported and one driver involved did not have a license or identification.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 185th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5200 block 200th Street Southwest: A weapons violation, trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Traffic offenses were reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
Oct. 8
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block Rockefeller Avenue: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18400 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
Oct. 9
2901 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4100 block 176th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4500 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was reported to have obstructed police.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A driver fled from a hit-and-run collision and then attempted to elude police.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including a permit violation, were reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
3500 block 167th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the individual involved was later found in possession of the stolen goods.
Oct. 10
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing, then found.
17000 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18800 block 52nd Avenue West: Stalking and harassment were reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18000 block 64th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted.
17400 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4300 block Stonebridge Way: Police made a warrant arrest after a verbal domestic dispute.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
6000 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
6100 block 178th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
19100 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
Oct. 11
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Stalking and harassment were reported.
1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office by utilizing a K9 unit.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20000 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3800 block 176th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Live ammunition was found and turned in to police for destruction.
20700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 12
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
