Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 7-14

Oct. 7

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A police officer was dispatched to Target, which had a male in custody for shoplifting five lipsticks. He was arrested for third-degree theft.

6800 block of 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

19700 block of 48th Avenue West: A woman was in the process of moving her belongings from her car to inside her apartment while also watching the Seahawks game. She went outside to her vehicle and it was gone.

18400 block of 36th Avenue West: A vehicle fled Kohl’s and failed to yield to a police officer. The police officer saw the passengers throw something that appeared to be drug items outside of the windows. The suspects were detained and transported to the Lynnwood Jail.

20700 block of Highway 99: A suspect stole beer and candy bars with a combined value of $15 from Walgreens. The suspect was found and arrested for third-degree theft.

Oct. 8

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was seen entering Macy’s, taking two men’s jackets with a combined value of $150 and leaving the store without paying. He was charged with third-degree theft.

4500 block of 200th Street Southwest: reported. A woman came into a 7-Eleven and began throwing things around and yelling at the woman behind the cash register. The woman would not leave so the employee called 9-1-1 and police officers removed her from the store and arrested her.

19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a report of a man trying to fight people at a 76 Gas Station. He was later seen stopped in his vehicle, which was straddling a white fog line. The reporting police officer asked him to step out of the vehicle. Based on his driving, physical appearance and smell, he was under arrest for the investigation of a DUI.

Oct. 9

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A woman said several firearms and an air purifier were stolen from her storage unit. There were no signs of forced entry.

Oct. 10

19700 block of Highway 99: A police officer recognized two suspects from previous contacts at the Lynnwood Shopping Center. Both suspected were arrested for their warrants.

17500 block of Highway 99: A man said he left his car parked near Northwest Motorsports. When he came back he saw his front driver’s side window was broken and someone had entered his vehicle. He was missing two guitars with a combined value of $400.

17400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A father called police to report his daughter was home sleeping and has a warrant. She was transported to Denny Youth Center.

20900 block of 44th Place West: A woman’s rear license plate was stolen.

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was seen in Macy’s, placing items with a combined value of $268.95 into his bag. The man was transported to the Lynnwood Jail and booked for third-degree theft.

5300 block of 204th Street Southwest: A police officer noticed a vehicle with a center brake light that did not illuminate when the brake was applied. He stopped the vehicle and ran a check of the driver, who turned out to have a felony warrant. The driver was taken into custody and booked on his warrant.

Oct. 11

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man turned himself in for his warrants because he said he wanted to go back to school and needed to clear up his warrants first.

19300 block of 60th Avenue West: An alarm went off at Galaxy Hobby and the front window was smashed. Video surveillance shows a man breaking the window, entering the store and taking three remote control helicopters with a combined value of $500 before running out of the store.

17400 block of Spruce Way: Three Dewalt cordless lanterns with a combined value of $900 were taken.

6500 block of 196th Street Southwest: A woman had two Arlo wireless cameras with a combined value of $200, one attached to the exterior door awning located at the back of her business and another hanging by the front door. She noticed they were missing, and a ladder was left behind. No other items were taken from her property.

20400 block of 54th Avenue West: A woman said her mailbox, which has no locking mechanism, had one piece of mail opened. The envelope had contained a check made out to her daughter with a value of $7,000 — a financial aid check from WSU. The woman called WSU and they verified the check had not been cashed yet so they canceled it.

Oct. 12

19100 block of Highway 99: A vehicle theft was reported.

6000 block of 168t Street Southwest: License plates belonging to a Meadowdale High School student were removed and replaced. The student had no knowledge of his license plates being taken and changed out. The student was advised to have his vehicle registered and obtain new plates.

6700 block of 210th Street Southwest: A woman parked her car outside her building and when she returned to it she discovered someone had cut the catalytic converter.

19300 block of 60th Avenue West: A woman was seen concealing pens in her purse at Hobby Lobby. A police officer discovered she had a warrant and drugs in her purse. She was arrested for theft, drug paraphernalia, attempted possession of a controlled substance and her warrant.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: Alderwood Mall Security requested assistance for three juveniles consuming a substance in the parking lot. One of the juveniles had a warrant and was arrested and transported to the Lynnwood Jail.

2400 block of 196th Street Southwest: A police officer saw a woman with a man slumped over in a car and approached them. The police officer found out the male had multiple no-contact orders with various females. The woman was not one of the females with a protection order from the man, but she did have a warrant out of the Edmonds Police Department. She was arrested and transferred to the Edmonds Police Department.

Oct. 13

6300 block of 212th Street Southwest: An incident of malicious mischief was reported. A suspect was seen trying to steal a hydraulic pump from underneath a RV. Damage was done to the wires valued at approximately $300-$500 to repair. The suspect was later arrested by the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

5300 block of 204th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI.

19300 block of 36th Avenue West: A man was sleeping in the Best Western dining room. He said he was waiting for a friend who was not a guest at the hotel. He was placed in custody and booked in the Lynnwood Jail.

20500 block of Highway 99: A woman was seen leaving Rodeo Inn. A police officer approached her and got her name. The police officer checked her name and saw she had two drug-related warrants. She was booked and transported to the Lynnwood Jail.

19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police received a report that a man was trying to buy beer and was stumbling. The man agreed to provide a voluntarily breath sample when approached by the police and his sample gave the officers probable cause to arrest him for a DUI.

Oct. 14

18300 block of Highway 99: A trespass was reported. Two male suspects with warrants were arrested.

2400 block of 164th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest was reported. The subject was said to possibly be under the influence of illegal narcotics.

19800 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was sweating profusely and going in and out of consciousness. He was taken to the hospital to be treated and was later arrested on a warrant.

19500 block of Highway 99: A man in the Safeway parking lot had one warrant out of Marysville Police Department and another warrant out of Bellevue Police Department. He was arrest and released to the Bellevue Police Department.

— Compiled by Hannah Horiatis