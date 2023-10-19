Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 8-14, 2023

Oct. 8
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses including reckless driving were reported.
16600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses including driving without a license were reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A fire was investigated for signs of arson.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
Oct. 9
16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A protection order was violated and the individual responsible was also charged with misdemeanor theft, possession of a dangerous weapon and making false statements to a public servant.
18900 block 28th Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21600 block Highway 99: A motor vehicle collision was reported.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5300 block 170th place Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Oct. 10
18400 block 36th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police after stealing a vehicle.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A motor vehicle collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block 24th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
Oct. 11
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3500 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses were reported.
19800 block 76th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police attempted a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle that obstructed police.
Oct. 12
6300 block 199th place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
6600 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief resulted in a broken window.
17700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
Oct. 13
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported and a suspect was arrested.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
3400 block 175th place Southwest: Burglary was reported
19900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block 56th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
Highway 99/216th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sexual assault was reported.
11700 block Olympic View drive: A collision was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on a trespassing individual.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6600 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and failure to obey after a hit-and-run collision.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
Oct. 14
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses including reckless driving were reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
22000 block I-5 southbound: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Highway 99/164th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and unlawful possession of a firearm.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of stolen property which was turned over to the Seattle Police Department.
17700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
6300 block 180th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported during an incident of domestic violence.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
6700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3600 block 191st Place Southwest: A fire was investigated for signs of arson.
4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
17300 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
