Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 8-14, 2023

Oct. 8

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses including reckless driving were reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses including driving without a license were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A fire was investigated for signs of arson.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

Oct. 9

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A protection order was violated and the individual responsible was also charged with misdemeanor theft, possession of a dangerous weapon and making false statements to a public servant.

18900 block 28th Avenue West:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21600 block Highway 99: A motor vehicle collision was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5300 block 170th place Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Oct. 10

18400 block 36th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police after stealing a vehicle.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17100 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A motor vehicle collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block 24th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

Oct. 11

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3500 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses were reported.

19800 block 76th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police attempted a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle that obstructed police.

Oct. 12

6300 block 199th place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

6600 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief resulted in a broken window.

17700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

Oct. 13

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported and a suspect was arrested.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

3400 block 175th place Southwest: Burglary was reported

19900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

Highway 99/216th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Sexual assault was reported.

11700 block Olympic View drive: A collision was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on a trespassing individual.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6600 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and failure to obey after a hit-and-run collision.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

Oct. 14

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses including reckless driving were reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

22000 block I-5 southbound: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Highway 99/164th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and unlawful possession of a firearm.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of stolen property which was turned over to the Seattle Police Department.

17700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

6300 block 180th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported during an incident of domestic violence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

6700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3600 block 191st Place Southwest: A fire was investigated for signs of arson.

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

17300 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.