Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 9-15, 2022

Oct. 9

19220 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault at the mall was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic argument.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Oct. 10

20900 block 52nd Avenue West: A forgery was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

6800 block 126th Street Northwest: Police assisted Tulalip police with a K-9.

4000 block 164th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.

17400 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.

20700 block 56th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

4020 block 188th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Juvenile shoplifters were reported.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

200th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute between siblings.

6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

5500 block 168th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

20200 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

176th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A man assaulted a woman.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: A fraud was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstruction.

Oct. 11

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic assault occurred.

16800 block Highway 99 / 168th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.

19600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was impounded on a search warrant.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A temporary license plate was tampered with.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

17010 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject made threats to kill.

19400 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Oct. 12

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen.

4300 block 184th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A fraudulent check was cashed.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: One vehicle was stolen and an attempt was made to steal another.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft of a vehicle was reported.

20700 block 63rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Construction batteries were stolen.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A trespass was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault at school was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

500 5th Avenue: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a third-degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possessing burglarizing tools as well as dangerous weapons.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Oct. 13

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Macy’s was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A counterfeit bill was used.

16500 block Spruce Way: A burglary was reported.

18200 block 42nd Place West: A domestic verbal assault was reported.

18800 block I-5 North: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

9100 block Turk Drive: Police assisted Tulalip police with a K-9.

Oct. 14

4500 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Nordstrom was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile issue was reported at a school.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: A forgery was reported.

196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

4200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.

4700 200th Street Southwest: A child was reportedly molested by an uncle who lives in the same house.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Home Depot.

4800 block 181st Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft of roughly $65,000 was reported from the Apple store.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

Oct. 15

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported of an envelope containing money.

702 West Casino Road: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for false reporting.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.

16500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

17600 block Highway 99: Stolen license plates were found.

Highway 99 / 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run and reports of reckless driving.

188th Street Southwest/38th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

48th Avenue West/168th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.