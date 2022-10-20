Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 9-15, 2022

Oct. 9
19220 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault at the mall was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic argument.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Oct. 10
20900 block 52nd Avenue West: A forgery was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A robbery was reported.
6800 block 126th Street Northwest: Police assisted Tulalip police with a K-9.
4000 block 164th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.
17400 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.
20700 block 56th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
4020 block 188th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Juvenile shoplifters were reported.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
200th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute between siblings.
6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
5500 block 168th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
20200 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
176th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A man assaulted a woman.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: A fraud was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstruction.
Oct. 11
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic assault occurred.
16800 block Highway 99 / 168th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.
19600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was impounded on a search warrant.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A temporary license plate was tampered with.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
17010 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject made threats to kill.
19400 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Oct. 12
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen.
4300 block 184th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A fraudulent check was cashed.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: One vehicle was stolen and an attempt was made to steal another.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft of a vehicle was reported.
20700 block 63rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: Construction batteries were stolen.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: A trespass was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault at school was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
500 5th Avenue: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a third-degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possessing burglarizing tools as well as dangerous weapons.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
Oct. 13
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Macy’s was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A counterfeit bill was used.
16500 block Spruce Way: A burglary was reported.
18200 block 42nd Place West: A domestic verbal assault was reported.
18800 block I-5 North: A vehicle was stolen.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
9100 block Turk Drive: Police assisted Tulalip police with a K-9.
Oct. 14
4500 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Nordstrom was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile issue was reported at a school.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: A forgery was reported.
196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.
4200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.
4700 200th Street Southwest: A child was reportedly molested by an uncle who lives in the same house.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Home Depot.
4800 block 181st Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft of roughly $65,000 was reported from the Apple store.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
Oct. 15
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported of an envelope containing money.
702 West Casino Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for false reporting.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.
16500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
17600 block Highway 99: Stolen license plates were found.
Highway 99 / 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run and reports of reckless driving.
188th Street Southwest/38th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
48th Avenue West/168th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.