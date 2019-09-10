Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 1-7, 2019

Sept. 1
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Guitars were stolen from Guitar Center.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Clothing was stolen from the laundry room at America’s Best Value Inn.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute near Scriber Lake Park led to the arrest of one of the individuals involved.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Alderwood Mall.
17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.
6500 block 188th Street Southwest: Unknown suspect(s) broke into New Life Church and attempted to set fire to the church by burning bibles.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A female who allegedly shoplifted from Alderwood Mall was also reported to have pushed a police officer and fled the scene.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Whole Foods.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect at J.C. Penney was also reported to being possession of drug paraphernalia.
17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance near Cliffhanger Sports Bar and Restaurant.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A residence was reported burglarized.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Sept. 2
176th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.
200th Street Southwest/61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
Alderwood Mall Parkway/Poplar Way: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.
18000 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
17000 block Meadowdale Drive: Someone reported that foreign currency was missing from their home.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI-related arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: Multiple subjects were involved in a theft and assault at a local business. An employee at the business was reported to have been assaulted.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft and assault were reported at Rite-Aid.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a residence.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported prowled in the Robin Park Apartments parking lot. A cell phone and laptop were reported stolen. No damage was done to the vehicle.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
Sept. 3
20800 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to an arrest for driving without a license in the second degree.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked at City Center Apartments.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple cars were keyed in the Rotary Center Apartments parking lot.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Shannon Towing.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Hobby Lobby.
4900 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked at a residence.
20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A vehicle was prowled while parked at a residence.
Sept. 4
20900 block 44th Place West: Police responded to a domestic-violence incident after a woman was reportedly attacked her husband.
20300 block Highway 99: A small amount of methamphetamine was found on a shelf at AutoZone.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the LA Fitness parking lot after the keys were taken from a locker.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Two women identified a man they said was trying to kidnap their daughters.
16600 block 57th Place West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. No assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reportedly shoplifted from Fred Meyer and a shoved loss-prevention employee while fleeing. He also dropped his wallet and he pushed a Lynnwood police officer out of the way.
21300 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was arrested at the Edmonds Park and Ride for a misdemeanor warrant.
21300 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported prowled.
17300 block Highway 99: A ball bearing was reported to have been shot through the window of a vehicle parked at Bank of America.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A backpack was reported stolen from Mr. Kleen 76 gas station. The suspect was identified.
Sept 5.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Police responded a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.
20000 block 56th Avenue West: A suspect reported to have been high on methamphetamine broke a fence.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Tenants who were in the process of being evicted from an apartment complex returned to their former apartment and broke a window to get inside to retrieve their possessions.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a drug-related arrest near The Party Store.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested near WineCo. for a warrant for driving with a suspended license.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to vehicle collision.
4700 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a laundromat after he became agitated and refusing to leave.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: An attempted burglary occurred at a residence.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A speaker was reportedly stolen from the AT&T Store.
Sept. 6
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject at Wilcox Park after they were found in the park after hours with a “realistic-looking,” air-powered B.B. gun and .45 caliber ammunition in a backpack.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police were called to a drug-related incident.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A bike was reportedly stolen during a burglary.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two men were arrested after they were discovered to be riding a stolen motorcycle. One man had an illegal firearm and the other had a small quantity of heroin.
17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Walmart.
17200 block Highway 99: A man snuck into Value Village’s employee entrance and stolen a purse.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest after a theft at Hobby Lobby.
Sept. 7
20800 block 58th Place West: An assault was reported at a residence.
20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a father and son at Rodeo Inn.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: An argument was reported between mother and son.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A trespass from Alderwood Mall led to a warrant arrest after the suspect was reported to have run from police.
19700 block 24th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. A purse was reported to have been stolen.
