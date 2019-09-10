Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 1-7, 2019

Sept. 1

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Guitars were stolen from Guitar Center.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Clothing was stolen from the laundry room at America’s Best Value Inn.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute near Scriber Lake Park led to the arrest of one of the individuals involved.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

6500 block 188th Street Southwest: Unknown suspect(s) broke into New Life Church and attempted to set fire to the church by burning bibles.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A female who allegedly shoplifted from Alderwood Mall was also reported to have pushed a police officer and fled the scene.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Whole Foods.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect at J.C. Penney was also reported to being possession of drug paraphernalia.

17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance near Cliffhanger Sports Bar and Restaurant.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A residence was reported burglarized.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Sept. 2

176th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

200th Street Southwest/61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/Poplar Way: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.

18000 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

17000 block Meadowdale Drive: Someone reported that foreign currency was missing from their home.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI-related arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: Multiple subjects were involved in a theft and assault at a local business. An employee at the business was reported to have been assaulted.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft and assault were reported at Rite-Aid.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a residence.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported prowled in the Robin Park Apartments parking lot. A cell phone and laptop were reported stolen. No damage was done to the vehicle.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

Sept. 3

20800 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to an arrest for driving without a license in the second degree.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked at City Center Apartments.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple cars were keyed in the Rotary Center Apartments parking lot.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Shannon Towing.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Hobby Lobby.

4900 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked at a residence.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A vehicle was prowled while parked at a residence.

Sept. 4

20900 block 44th Place West: Police responded to a domestic-violence incident after a woman was reportedly attacked her husband.

20300 block Highway 99: A small amount of methamphetamine was found on a shelf at AutoZone.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the LA Fitness parking lot after the keys were taken from a locker.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Two women identified a man they said was trying to kidnap their daughters.

16600 block 57th Place West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. No assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reportedly shoplifted from Fred Meyer and a shoved loss-prevention employee while fleeing. He also dropped his wallet and he pushed a Lynnwood police officer out of the way.

21300 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was arrested at the Edmonds Park and Ride for a misdemeanor warrant.

21300 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported prowled.

17300 block Highway 99: A ball bearing was reported to have been shot through the window of a vehicle parked at Bank of America.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A backpack was reported stolen from Mr. Kleen 76 gas station. The suspect was identified.

Sept 5.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: Police responded a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

20000 block 56th Avenue West: A suspect reported to have been high on methamphetamine broke a fence.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Tenants who were in the process of being evicted from an apartment complex returned to their former apartment and broke a window to get inside to retrieve their possessions.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a drug-related arrest near The Party Store.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested near WineCo. for a warrant for driving with a suspended license.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to vehicle collision.

4700 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a laundromat after he became agitated and refusing to leave.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: An attempted burglary occurred at a residence.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A speaker was reportedly stolen from the AT&T Store.

Sept. 6

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject at Wilcox Park after they were found in the park after hours with a “realistic-looking,” air-powered B.B. gun and .45 caliber ammunition in a backpack.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police were called to a drug-related incident.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A bike was reportedly stolen during a burglary.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two men were arrested after they were discovered to be riding a stolen motorcycle. One man had an illegal firearm and the other had a small quantity of heroin.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Walmart.

17200 block Highway 99: A man snuck into Value Village’s employee entrance and stolen a purse.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest after a theft at Hobby Lobby.

Sept. 7

20800 block 58th Place West: An assault was reported at a residence.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a father and son at Rodeo Inn.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: An argument was reported between mother and son.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A trespass from Alderwood Mall led to a warrant arrest after the suspect was reported to have run from police.

19700 block 24th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. A purse was reported to have been stolen.

