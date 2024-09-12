Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 1-7, 2024

Sept. 1
3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 block 75th Avenue West: A man was reported to have trespassed when he entered a neighbor’s garage and began arguing with him.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two counts of felony malicious mischief, obstruction of law enforcement and resisting arrest were reported.
Sept. 2
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
20000 block 66th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
44th Avenue West/209th Street Southwest: Assault, obstruction of law enforcement and a hate crime were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
24th Avenue West/198th Place Southwest: A court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.
20000 block 66th Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
196th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
Sept. 3
20400 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited for DUI.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
20100 block 66th Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
20800 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.
20300 block 56th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
21300 block 66th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI, failure to obey an officer and driving with a suspended license.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
Sept. 4
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4100 block 194th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.
4300 block 155th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency by using a K-9 unit to investigate a robbery.
Sept. 5
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21100 block 80th Avenue West: An individual turned in an unwanted gun for destruction.
3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Rape was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 6
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: An individual attempted to obstruct police.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
20600 block Highway 99: A 19-year old driver was arrested for DUI.
19200 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6300 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3300 block 167th Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
5400 block 196th Place Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 7
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary, vehicle theft and identity theft were reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
17100 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and resisting arrest were reported.
