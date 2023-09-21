Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 10-16, 2023

Sept. 10

17600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Arson was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported.

21000 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

Highway 99/208th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

Sept. 11

6300 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 41st Place West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20500 block 53rd Avenue West: A firearm was found.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Rape was reported.

14700 block I-5 S: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit.

19900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Sept. 12

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempting to elude police was involved in a hit-and-run collision, multiple thefts and drove without a license.

5600 block 171st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 193rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block 58th Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

208th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 13

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block 64th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

Interstate 405/Canyon Park: Traffic offenses were reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Sept. 14

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported during an instance of domestic violation that ended with misdemeanor assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

Sept. 15

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 block Highway 99: A driver committed multiple driving offenses including driving with a suspended license and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

17800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

16700 block Highway 99: Felony assault was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block 62nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Sept. 16

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Threats involving a juvenile were made.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

44th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant committed multiple driving offenses including driving with a suspended license and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A firearm was found.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.