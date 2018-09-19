Lynnwood police blotter: Sept. 11-17

Sept. 11

An abandoned vehicle was impounded from the 5200 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A possible burglary was reported in the 19700 block of 24th Avenue West. A fuel line had been cut on a vehicle parked there and gas had been taken. Damage to the van is estimated at $200.

A burglary was reported in the 6100 block of Park Way. Entry had clearly been made to the residence, but nothing was taken.

Sept. 12

A theft was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 99. A ball hitch was stolen off of a vehicle parked there.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. An item valued at $15.29 was stolen and recovered.

A disturbance was reported in the 4400 block of 200th Street Southwest.

Sept. 13

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 19500 block of 40th Avenue West. A resident there was seen slashing a community pool table and furniture with a razor blade. The incident was captured on surveillance video. It will cost approximately $600 to re-felt the pool table and $8,550 to repair the furniture. The suspect was contacted and said she didn’t remember damaging the property, but that she was on a new medication.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. An item valued at $40 was stolen and recovered.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 19100 block of 33rd Avenue West. Graffiti was found on an electrical box.

A theft was reported at a store in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Merchandise valued at $297.50 was recovered.

A burglary was reported in the 4000 block of 164th Place Southwest. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

Sept. 14

A theft was reported at a business in the 20700 block of Highway 99. A $10.99 bottle of liquor was stolen and recovered. One man was arrested.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West. The vehicle had recently gotten new rims and tires, valued at $1,000.

A dog attack was reported in the 17500 block of 66th Avenue West. A six-pound dog was attacked by a larger dog and was in the hospital on life support. The attacking dog’s owner had been contacted before for a similar incident. He said he had a witness who saw that his larger dog was attacked first. Follow-up is required on this case.

A loose dog in the 6600 block of 196th Street Southwest was captured and reported. He did not have a tag or a chip so was brought to the Everett Animal Shelter.

A theft was reported in the 4000 block of 198th Street Southwest. Items valued at $10 were stolen from a store there.

Sept. 15

An assault was reported in the 19700 block of 44th Avenue West. A fight involving a mob of people and bouncers was reported. One man who had been armed with a box cutter was arrested.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 16600 block of 36th Avenue West. A man was seen hitting the reporting party’s vehicle. Damage is estimated at $1,700.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 19100 block of Highway 99. A trailer was stolen from a parking lot there.

An assault was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. A man on a bicycle pushed another man and took his backpack. The man on the bicycle was contacted and arrested. The backpack was found, but a work apron was missing from inside.

Sept. 16

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4700 block of 200th Street Southwest. Nothing was missing, but a cell phone that did not belong to the vehicle owner was found inside the vehicle.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4800 block of 168th Street Southwest.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 16600 block of 48th Avenue West. A $2,700 laptop was stolen and a passenger window was shattered.

Sept. 17

An assault was reported in the 19700 block of 44th Avenue West.

A woman reported an identity theft incident in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Items valued at $260.85 were stolen and recovered.

A driver’s license was stolen from a purse stored. The victim lives in Lynnwood, but said the theft likely happened in the 19700 block of Aurora Avenue North in Seattle.