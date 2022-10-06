Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 11-Oct.1, 2022

Sept. 11
8600 block I-5 South: A subject eluded police.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.
4020 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
18020 block 54th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplift was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A student was slapped by another student.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A storage unit was burglarized.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.
16900 block Highway 99: Mail was stolen.
Sept. 12
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen license plate was recovered.
6200 block 193rd Street Southwest: A convicted felon with a possible firearm was pulled over.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
58th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
24th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Sept. 13
196th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A subject eluded police.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A credit card fraud was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4000 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee committed a theft.
Sept. 14
196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19800 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft and assault was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a suspicious fire.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A former student sent threats to their school.
20700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported from Target.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Sept. 15
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Sunglasses were reported stolen.
Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for reckless driving in a vehicle without license plates.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
20500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A lost wallet was found.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifter was caught, cited and reported.
17100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
17500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
17400 block 62nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject was in possession of a stolen vehicle.
20500 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a third-degree assault and made a warrant arrest.
3300 block Silver Crest Drive: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K-9.
Sept. 16
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest at a park.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Repeat theft suspects from Costco were caught and kicked out.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Sept. 17
11200 block State Avenue: Police assisted Marysville police with a K-9.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony shoplift was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A window was broken.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
6000 block 183rd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Highway 99: An employee stole from their place of work.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute with a juvenile.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A retail theft crew was arrested during an attempted theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic assault occurred.
19700 block I-5 South: A vehicle was stopped for having incorrect license plates.
5000 block 180th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic assault was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18020 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.
Sept. 18
19600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A first-degree trespass occurred.
16600 block 59th Place West: The blackmail of an individual was reported.
2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: A second-degree trespass was reported.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
18030 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Keys were found.
Sept. 19
17200 block Highway 99: A forgery was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft occurred.
17800 block 39th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to steal a catalytic converter.
16800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and an attempt was made at cashing checks.
10200 block Evergreen Way: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9 to search for a robbery weapon.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A fourth-degree verbal assault occurred.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Police assisted with a fire investigation.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
17900 block 56th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic assault occurred.
2700 block 184th Street Southeast: A theft was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
Sept. 20
18030 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic violence dispute was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
76th Avenue West / 212th Street Southwest: A wallet was found.
18600 block Highway 99: A felony vehicle prowl was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
21100 block 48th Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
Sept. 21
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: Police made a warrant arrest.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fraudulently rented U-Haul was recovered.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject stole tools from a truck.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was damaged in a felony malicious misdemeanor incident.
19330 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A known shoplifter was cited for shoplifting.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A purse was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported from Fred Meyer.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary occurred.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Two individuals were arrested for attempted vehicle theft.
Sept. 22
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered. The driver fled from the scene and was not located. The passenger of the vehicle was arrested for multiple warrants.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported. The subject attempted to obstruct a police officer.
1500 block Southeast Everett Mall Way: Police assisted the sheriff’s department with a K-9 for a narcotics sniff on a vehicle.
Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle fled a traffic stop and could not be located.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft occurred.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was seen smoking drugs at Target.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
6700 block Penny Lane: A third-degree theft was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal assault was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
Sept. 23
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A first-degree burglary was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4300 block Maple Road: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A trespass was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested on multiple warrants.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
Sept. 24
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft at JC Penney was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18700 block 60th Avenue West: A theft from a car was reported.
19600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI collision and a hit and run.
17400 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
16900 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle hit and run.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4800 block 184th Place Southwest: A domestic verbal assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift from Fred Meyer was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
Sept. 25
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
17900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for shooting a pellet gun.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of a subject who was smoking fentanyl in public.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
Sept. 26
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
22500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
5200 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a neighbor dispute.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft occurred.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for warrants, an ignition interlock violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
Sept. 27
17800 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant and a third-degree theft.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20500 block 68th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
6700 block 193rd Street Southwest: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject cited for trespassing returned almost immediately after being told to leave and was subsequently arrested.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the mall.
20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and then stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught stealing.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called after an allegation of a child assault.
19300 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license in the second-degree.
5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18400 block 67th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3010 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.
Sept. 28
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject who had just been cited for trespassing returned and committed a theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
12600 block 8th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An iPhone was found.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20800 block 53rd Avenue West: An assault was reported.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Sept. 29
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A repeat shoplifter was arrested.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
11800 block Evergreen Way: Police assisted Everett police on a shooting.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: An ID theft occurred.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A trespass was reported.
Sept. 30
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Stolen firearms were found.
19500 block 76th Avenue West: A vandalism was reported.
19700 block 40th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: A fraud with fake money occurred.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
16700 block Spruce Way: A bus fight broke out.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: An officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for expired tabs and the subject eluded police.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic verbal assault was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and obstruction of justice.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4100 block 192nd Place Southwest: A theft occurred.
Oct. 1
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic dispute with no assault was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: Police assisted South County Fire with an investigation.
16600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A first-degree assault was reported.
20220 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for drinking in public.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
