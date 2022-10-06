Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 11-Oct.1, 2022

Sept. 11

8600 block I-5 South: A subject eluded police.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

4020 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

18020 block 54th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplift was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A student was slapped by another student.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A storage unit was burglarized.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.

16900 block Highway 99: Mail was stolen.

Sept. 12

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen license plate was recovered.

6200 block 193rd Street Southwest: A convicted felon with a possible firearm was pulled over.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

58th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

24th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Sept. 13

196th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A subject eluded police.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A credit card fraud was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4000 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee committed a theft.

Sept. 14

196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19800 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft and assault was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a suspicious fire.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A former student sent threats to their school.

20700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported from Target.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Sept. 15

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Sunglasses were reported stolen.

Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for reckless driving in a vehicle without license plates.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

20500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A lost wallet was found.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifter was caught, cited and reported.

17100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

17500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

17400 block 62nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a third-degree assault and made a warrant arrest.

3300 block Silver Crest Drive: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K-9.

Sept. 16

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest at a park.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Repeat theft suspects from Costco were caught and kicked out.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Sept. 17

11200 block State Avenue: Police assisted Marysville police with a K-9.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony shoplift was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A window was broken.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

6000 block 183rd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Highway 99: An employee stole from their place of work.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute with a juvenile.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A retail theft crew was arrested during an attempted theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic assault occurred.

19700 block I-5 South: A vehicle was stopped for having incorrect license plates.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic assault was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18020 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.

Sept. 18

19600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A first-degree trespass occurred.

16600 block 59th Place West: The blackmail of an individual was reported.

2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: A second-degree trespass was reported.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

18030 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Keys were found.

Sept. 19

17200 block Highway 99: A forgery was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft occurred.

17800 block 39th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to steal a catalytic converter.

16800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and an attempt was made at cashing checks.

10200 block Evergreen Way: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9 to search for a robbery weapon.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A fourth-degree verbal assault occurred.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: Police assisted with a fire investigation.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

17900 block 56th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic assault occurred.

2700 block 184th Street Southeast: A theft was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

Sept. 20

18030 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic violence dispute was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

76th Avenue West / 212th Street Southwest: A wallet was found.

18600 block Highway 99: A felony vehicle prowl was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

21100 block 48th Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

Sept. 21

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: Police made a warrant arrest.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fraudulently rented U-Haul was recovered.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject stole tools from a truck.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was damaged in a felony malicious misdemeanor incident.

19330 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A known shoplifter was cited for shoplifting.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A purse was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported from Fred Meyer.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Two individuals were arrested for attempted vehicle theft.

Sept. 22

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered. The driver fled from the scene and was not located. The passenger of the vehicle was arrested for multiple warrants.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported. The subject attempted to obstruct a police officer.

1500 block Southeast Everett Mall Way: Police assisted the sheriff’s department with a K-9 for a narcotics sniff on a vehicle.

Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle fled a traffic stop and could not be located.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft occurred.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was seen smoking drugs at Target.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

6700 block Penny Lane: A third-degree theft was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal assault was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

Sept. 23

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A first-degree burglary was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4300 block Maple Road: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A trespass was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested on multiple warrants.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

Sept. 24

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft at JC Penney was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18700 block 60th Avenue West: A theft from a car was reported.

19600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI collision and a hit and run.

17400 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

16900 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle hit and run.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4800 block 184th Place Southwest: A domestic verbal assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift from Fred Meyer was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Sept. 25

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

17900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for shooting a pellet gun.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of a subject who was smoking fentanyl in public.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Sept. 26

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

22500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

5200 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a neighbor dispute.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft occurred.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for warrants, an ignition interlock violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

Sept. 27

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant and a third-degree theft.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

6700 block 193rd Street Southwest: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject cited for trespassing returned almost immediately after being told to leave and was subsequently arrested.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the mall.

20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and then stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught stealing.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called after an allegation of a child assault.

19300 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license in the second-degree.

5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3010 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

Sept. 28

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject who had just been cited for trespassing returned and committed a theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

12600 block 8th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An iPhone was found.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20800 block 53rd Avenue West: An assault was reported.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Sept. 29

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A repeat shoplifter was arrested.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

11800 block Evergreen Way: Police assisted Everett police on a shooting.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: An ID theft occurred.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A trespass was reported.

Sept. 30

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Stolen firearms were found.

19500 block 76th Avenue West: A vandalism was reported.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: A fraud with fake money occurred.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

16700 block Spruce Way: A bus fight broke out.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: An officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for expired tabs and the subject eluded police.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic verbal assault was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and obstruction of justice.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4100 block 192nd Place Southwest: A theft occurred.

Oct. 1

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic dispute with no assault was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: Police assisted South County Fire with an investigation.

16600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A first-degree assault was reported.

20220 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for drinking in public.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.