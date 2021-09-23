Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 12-18, 2021

Sept. 12
18600 block Hhighway 99: A theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for warrants.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest:Police investigated a forced-entry burglary. The suspect(s) broke a rear sliding door to gain entry, and stole money and jewelry.
Sept. 13
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4900 block 168th ST Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred.
189oo block Highway 99: A felony theft occurred.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
6900 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for theft. During her arrest, police located a 4-inch fixed-blade knife and several access devices that the suspect said were not hers.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protection Services.
19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
Sept. 14
17400 block Highway 99: A DUI collision occurred.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A felony harassment incident was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was cited for trespassing after she forced her way into a stranger’s home. Police say she was impaired during the incident.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
13400 block 61st Avenue Southeast: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.
21900 block 66th Avenue West: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A gas tank was damaged.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic assault occurred.
18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle collision was reported.
Sept. 15
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI and causing a collision.
19800 block 50th Avenue West A domestic disturbance was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for dug possession.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted vehicle theft.
17200 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported at Walmart.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.
Sept. 16
16600 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported at the location.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A vehicle collision occurred.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
Sept. 17
7000 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and a felony warrant.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
22200 block Highway 99: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Edmonds Police Department.
Sept. 18
19700 block Highway 99: Multiple computer monitors were stolen from Office Depot.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18000 block 41st Place West: A subject reported being a victim of cyberstalking.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was assaulted.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
17700 block 64th Avenue West: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.