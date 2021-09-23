Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 12-18, 2021

Sept. 12

18600 block Hhighway 99: A theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for warrants.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest:Police investigated a forced-entry burglary. The suspect(s) broke a rear sliding door to gain entry, and stole money and jewelry.

Sept. 13

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4900 block 168th ST Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft occurred.

189oo block Highway 99: A felony theft occurred.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

6900 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for theft. During her arrest, police located a 4-inch fixed-blade knife and several access devices that the suspect said were not hers.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protection Services.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

Sept. 14

17400 block Highway 99: A DUI collision occurred.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A felony harassment incident was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was cited for trespassing after she forced her way into a stranger’s home. Police say she was impaired during the incident.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

13400 block 61st Avenue Southeast: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A gas tank was damaged.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic assault occurred.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle collision was reported.

Sept. 15

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI and causing a collision.

19800 block 50th Avenue West A domestic disturbance was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for dug possession.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted vehicle theft.

17200 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported at Walmart.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

Sept. 16

16600 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported at the location.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A vehicle collision occurred.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

Sept. 17

7000 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and a felony warrant.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

22200 block Highway 99: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Edmonds Police Department.

Sept. 18

19700 block Highway 99: Multiple computer monitors were stolen from Office Depot.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18000 block 41st Place West: A subject reported being a victim of cyberstalking.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was assaulted.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

17700 block 64th Avenue West: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

