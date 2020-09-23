Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 13-19, 2020

Sept. 13

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Hampton Inn and Suites.

20900 block 67th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at GameStop in Alderwood Plaza.

16400 block 65th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Jerry’s Jewelry and Loans.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Nordstrom Rack parking lot.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at DSW.

Sept. 14

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Ross Dress for Less.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft and assault was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

5000 block 188th Street Southwest: A traffic stop resulted a misdemeanor warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: Police contacted a warrant subject who was also charged for drug paraphernalia possession.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from IHOP.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Creative Workspace Lynnwood parking lot.

3600 block 175th Street Southwest: A subject was assaulted after interrupting a vehicle prowl. According to police, the victim was dragged down the roadway by the suspect.

Sept. 15

19300 block 46th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested after reportedly violating a court-issued protection order.

19500 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Safeway.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of an assault, property damage, sexual assault and burglary.

Larch Way/204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

19500 block 58th Avenue West: A former employee was arrested after stealing a work vehicle.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Staples.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Lynnwood police arrested a subject with a warrant out of Edmonds.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: The Lynnwood Police Department received a report from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office about a possible sex assault that occurred at an unknown location near Lynnwood.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A counterfeit $100 bill was used at Harbor Buffet.

20900 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at an auto shop.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A drug-related incident was reported at CVS Pharmacy.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a tow yard.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a felony court order violation.

Sept. 16

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5200 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported rape.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: The respondent of domestic violence no-contact order reportedly violated the order by contacting the protected person through text messaging.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A boat and trailer were reported stolen.

1400 block Hollow Dale Place: Lynnwood police assisted the Arlington Police Department in pursuing a suspect who ran after a police conducted a traffic stop.

Sept. 17

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for a domestic violence assault.

900 block West Casino Road: Lynnwood police investigated a rape in Everett.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for drinking in public and making false statements to police.

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

16800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at a residence.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

16900 block 48th Avenue West: A company truck was reported stolen from City Wide Fence, which led to a vehicle chase involving the Lynnwood Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. See related story here.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft at Fred Meyer.

10500 block 47th Place West: The Lynnwood Police Department deployed a K9 unit for the Mukilteo Police Department.

Sept. 18

18100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

17700 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

Sept. 19

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

17200 block Highway 99: An assault occurred at Walmart.

18800 block 47th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked at a business.

17900 block Highway 99: A transient subject was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A credit card reader was stolen.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton