Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 15-21, 2019

Sept. 15

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Nantucket Garden Apartments parking lot.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fraudulent credit card charges were made at Best Buy after a wallet was stolen.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A victim of an internet scam reported being extorted out of $60 online.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Embassy Suites hotel parking lot.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen after a locker was broken into at 24 Hour Fitness.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Goodwill.

500 block 128th Street Southeast: Lynnwood police K9 units assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with tracking a felony warrant subject who fled from a stolen vehicle.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was reported to have taken a photo of a woman who was trying on clothing in a changing room.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen from the Nordstrom Rack parking lot.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen from a shopping cart at Fred Meyer.

4200 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near a residence.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A woman reported her vehicle was stolen from the Michael’s parking lot after she said she dropped her keys.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Two juveniles were reported to have stolen a fire extinguisher from an office building near Alderwood Mall.

19900 block Highway 99: An e-cigarette was reported to have been stolen from Cigarette 7 tobacco shop.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: Two suspects were arrested for stealing a leaf blower from the back of a vehicle. Police located them in north Lynnwood.

4200 block 174th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was arrested in the Lowe’s parking lot.

Sept. 16

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two iPhones were reported stolen from the Apple store.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported court-order violation.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: The parents of two juvenile females reported their 16- and 17-year-old daughters missing after the girls told them they were spending the weekend at each other’s houses.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

16400 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported at a residence.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred at the Novela apartments complex.

Sept. 17

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two suspects were arrested for prowling a vehicle at AMC Alderwood Mall 16.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between roommates.

17500 block 34th Place West: A man said his identity was stolen after he gave a man personal information over the phone.

Sept. 18

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest after the driver was reported to have been driving with a suspended license and without an ignition interlocking device.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect at Kohl’s was reported to have had drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at the City of Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized after a fire.

17200 block 33rd Place West: A victim of identity theft said someone opened multiple loans in their name.

16900 block Highway 99: Someone reported receiving a scam phone call.

6200 block 189th Place Southwest: Someone reported fraudulent charges on their bank account.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two subjects were arrested for shoplifting from Alderwood Mall.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled while it was parked near SIS Tuhak. Credit cards were stolen and used.

20900 block 52nd Avenue West: A reported physical domestic violence incident led to an arrest.

5200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police received reports of a room-for-rent scam.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Five juveniles were trespassed from Meadowdale Neighborhood Park after police discovered them smoking marijuana.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An identity theft victim reported $1,950 was taken from a bank account by fraud or theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for shoplifting from Fred Meyer and was trespassed from the store. Police also reported finding drug paraphernalia in the subject’s possession.

Sept. 19

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Alderwood Mall. The suspect was also reported to have had warrants and drug paraphernalia.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested and trespassed from an apartment complex.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: Graffiti was reported to have been applied to the side of a business building.

Sept. 20

19100 block 69th Place West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4900 block 190th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported court-order violation by a repeat offender. No new crimes were reported aside from the court-order violation.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Value Village.

17200 block Highway 99: A bike was stolen from Walmart.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Gang graffiti was applied at South Lynnwood Park.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

Sept. 21

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest. The driver was also reported to have been driving with a suspended license and charged with multiple other drug-related charges.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man attempted to shoplift from J.C. Penney, but he dropped the merchandise and fled the scene.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Juveniles were fighting in the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts parking lot.

20900 block 67th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

16800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Auto Zone.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near AMC Alderwood 16.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: A victim of identity theft reported fraudulent activity after a credit card was used without permission.

