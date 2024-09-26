Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 15-21, 2024

Sept. 15

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of obstruction and misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Ammo was found.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Threats and harassment were reported.

Sept. 16

19800 block 40th Avenue South: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Sex offenses, including indecent exposure, were reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

19100 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5700 block 186th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving without a valid license, were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft and possession of stolen property were reported.

16900 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving without a valid license, were reported.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A gun was found.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver attempted to elude police.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of assault and domestic violence.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of burglary.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 17

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6900 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 18

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5900 block 203rd Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of theft.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest of a trespassing individual.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A group of individuals attempted to obstruct police.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made at least two warrant arrests of trespassing individuals.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 189th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

Sept. 19

19000 block 72nd Avenue West: Threats were exchanged between juveniles.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

17900 block 38th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

7000 block 191st Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

17400 block 55th Place West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

15900 block 35th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving without a valid license, were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

Sept. 20

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

16900 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including refusal to comply with an officer’s orders, were reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

16500 block 43rd Avenue West: Harassment and exposing a minor to domestic violence were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Sept. 21

20500 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.