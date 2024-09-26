Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 15-21, 2024

Sept. 15
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of obstruction and misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Ammo was found.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Threats and harassment were reported.
Sept. 16
19800 block 40th Avenue South: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Sex offenses, including indecent exposure, were reported.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
19100 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
5700 block 186th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving without a valid license, were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft and possession of stolen property were reported.
16900 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving without a valid license, were reported.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A gun was found.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver attempted to elude police.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of assault and domestic violence.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of burglary.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 17
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6900 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 18
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
5900 block 203rd Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual suspected of theft.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest of a trespassing individual.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A group of individuals attempted to obstruct police.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made at least two warrant arrests of trespassing individuals.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 189th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
Sept. 19
19000 block 72nd Avenue West: Threats were exchanged between juveniles.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
17900 block 38th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
7000 block 191st Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
17400 block 55th Place West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
15900 block 35th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving without a valid license, were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
Sept. 20
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
16900 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including refusal to comply with an officer’s orders, were reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
16500 block 43rd Avenue West: Harassment and exposing a minor to domestic violence were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Sept. 21
20500 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.