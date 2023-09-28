Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 17-23, 2023

Sept. 17
18200 block 42nd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license were reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Unlawful transit conduct and misdemeanor assault were reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor assault were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20800 block 66th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
17700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft and harassment were reported.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Felony assault — choking — was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3300 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 18
16900 block Highway 99: A driver later arrested for DUI ran over a curb and backed into a patrol car.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing and obstruction were reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A traffic accident was reported.
20800 block 70th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
18600 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
6200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 64th Avenue West: Traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license were reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A BB gun was left in a Denny’s Booth.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Child abuse/neglect was reported.
6300 block 199th Place Southwest: Reckless endangerment was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
Sept. 19
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
40th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and vehicle prowling incident were reported.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief were reported.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 188th Street Southwest: A missing adult was reported.
17100 block 38th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Child protective services were contacted.
Sept. 20
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
184th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
7200 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was reportedly blocking traffic.
19600 block Highway 99: Unlawful transit conduct was reported.
400 block Filbert Road: An individual attempted to elude police.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
204th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Indecent exposure was reported.
5800 block 176th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.
17500 block 54th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 21
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during a warrant arrest.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was attempted.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
11600 block 47th drive Northeast: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: Felony assault with a firearm was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
5700 block 207th Place Southwest: A stolen U-Haul trailer was recovered.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and found.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle theft was attempted.
5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
500 block 5th Avenue: Police made a warrant arrest.
Sept. 22
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and burglary were reported prior to police making a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile was reported to have committed felony theft.
17400 block Spruce Way: A juvenile was involved in a misdemeanor assault at school.
130 East Sunset Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
7500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Felony theft and forgery were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
4000 block 185th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.
3700 block 169th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.
Sept. 23
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3800 block 164th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18100 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
21000 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Juveniles were involved in threats.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
5500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
