Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 17-23, 2023

Sept. 17

18200 block 42nd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Unlawful transit conduct and misdemeanor assault were reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor assault were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20800 block 66th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

17700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft and harassment were reported.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Felony assault — choking — was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3300 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 18

16900 block Highway 99: A driver later arrested for DUI ran over a curb and backed into a patrol car.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing and obstruction were reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A traffic accident was reported.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

18600 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

6200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 64th Avenue West: Traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license were reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A BB gun was left in a Denny’s Booth.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Child abuse/neglect was reported.

6300 block 199th Place Southwest: Reckless endangerment was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

Sept. 19

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

40th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and vehicle prowling incident were reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief were reported.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: A missing adult was reported.

17100 block 38th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Child protective services were contacted.

Sept. 20

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

184th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

7200 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was reportedly blocking traffic.

19600 block Highway 99: Unlawful transit conduct was reported.

400 block Filbert Road: An individual attempted to elude police.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

204th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Indecent exposure was reported.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.

17500 block 54th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 21

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during a warrant arrest.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle theft was attempted.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

11600 block 47th drive Northeast: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Felony assault with a firearm was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

5700 block 207th Place Southwest: A stolen U-Haul trailer was recovered.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and found.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle theft was attempted.

5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

500 block 5th Avenue: Police made a warrant arrest.

Sept. 22

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and burglary were reported prior to police making a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile was reported to have committed felony theft.

17400 block Spruce Way: A juvenile was involved in a misdemeanor assault at school.

130 East Sunset Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

7500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Felony theft and forgery were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

4000 block 185th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.

3700 block 169th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.

Sept. 23

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3800 block 164th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18100 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Juveniles were involved in threats.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

5500 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.