Lynnwood police blotter: Sept. 18-25

Sept. 18

A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Two suspects paid for electronics valued at $1,986.06 using $2,100 in cash. The suspects then asked for the cash back to recount it. They made two stacks of ten $100 bills, and one suspect hid one of the stacks into her pocket while the cashier was distracted. The store reported a $1,000 loss on the transaction.

An assault was reported in the 19800 block of 29th Avenue West. A fight broke out on a basketball court there, with one victim reporting being punched in the face. A suspect was issued a citation for assault.

A theft was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Mattress toppers were taken from a store there.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported near the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99. A vehicle that had been parked there was damaged on the front passenger bumper.

Sept. 19

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 21100 block of Highway 99.

A camper parked in the 4800 block of 208th Street Southwest was towed. It had been parked there since at least July.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6100 block of 183rd Place Southwest.

A bicycle was reported found in the 3700 block of 196th Street Southwest.

Sept. 20

A theft was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Items including liquor and shaving razors were stolen, valued at a total of $575.82.

A theft was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. A bicycle was reported stolen from in front of the Lynnwood police station. The incident was captured on surveillance video and the suspect was identified as a man who had just been released from jail.

Sept. 21

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18900 block of Highway 99. A camera, valued at $250, was stolen, along with a laptop valued at $1,500.

A theft was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. Merchandise valued at $271.44 was stolen.

A burglary was reported in the 18400 block of 33rd Avenue West. The building had clearly been entered during off-hours, but it was immediately unclear if anything was stolen.

Sept. 22

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19300 block of 36th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Recently purchased makeup items, frozen food products and cell phone were stolen from a woman who had just finished shopping in the area.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4400 block fo 188th Street Southwest. A trailer belonging to a church, along with donated items inside totaling $31,000, were stolen.

A dog bite from one week prior was reported in the 18000 block of 36th Avenue West. A woman said she was walking her dog when another dog got loose and charged at her. She picked up her dog, but the other dog grabbed her hand. Her hand now requires surgery due to a broken finger. Her dog suffered minor lacerations and scratches.

Sept. 23

A man with a warrant for prowling vehicles was arrested after crashing into a guard rail in the 3600 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 6400 block of 204th Street Southwest. Shrimp and steak, valued at $500 total, was stolen.

A cell phone was reported stolen from the 17600 block of Highway 99.

Sept. 24

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6800 block of 196th Street Southwest. A RedBox movie vending machine had been damaged. Damages estimated at $700.

A wallet and cell phone were reported lost or stolen from the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. The wallet contained several bank cards, hearing aids, a passport and $200 cash, among other items. The cell phone is valued at $900.

An assault was reported at a store in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A woman, known to be a nuisance at this store, entered. When she was asked to leave, she became belligerent, stole a few items and struck an employee. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

A theft was reported in the 21100 block of 49th Avenue West. A check filled out for $43 was stolen from an envelope. The victim had already notified the bank to cancel the check.

Sept. 25

A theft was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. Two beers were stolen and recovered. The suspect was issued a trespass notice.

A woman was arrested for DUI after driving recklessly in the 4100 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. The vehicle was seen speeding through a stop sign and crossing several lanes of traffic. After failing field sobriety tests, a breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.174 percent.