Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 19-25, 2021

Sept. 19

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI at Value Village.

3600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A robbery was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19300 block 74th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: A rear vehicle window was smashed.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

5500 block 173rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Sept. 20

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6700 block 202nd Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

3500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a business.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A business was burglarized.

Sept. 21

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance regarding parental custody.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18000 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported burglary.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft report.

6000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports that multiple vehicles had been prowled.

Sept. 22

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

180th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.

3800 block 167th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple thefts were reported at Ulta Beauty. Store employees estimated more than $1,500 worth of merchandise was stolen.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a residential burglary. The suspect was arrested for unlawful imprisonment, domestic assault and felony harassment. The suspect attempted to stop the victim from contacting the police and was also arrested for interfering with reporting a domestic assault.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: A sex-related crime was reported at Scriber Lake Park.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle collision occurred.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Money was stolen from a vending machine.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A hidden camera was located in a room.

Sept. 23

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for theft and a warrant.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A case was referred to Child Protective Services.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

5300 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Sept. 24

12100 block Admiralty Way: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted another law enforcement agency.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Lowe’s.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman assaulted two people and damaged property at two businesses.

4500 block 121st Place Northeast: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted another law enforcement agency.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

Sept. 25

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An assault was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported a business.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from the location

17300 block 32nd Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related hit-and-run collision.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton