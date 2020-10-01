Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept.20-26, 2020

Sept. 20

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

16700 block 36th Avenue West: A woman reported a verbal domestic disturbance.

16700 block 36th Avenue West: A man was assaulted.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at the Lynnwood Library.

17700 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic violence assault.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: An underage girl reported a statutory sex offense.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI collision near Chick-fil-a.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault. During the arrest, police reported an officer was also assaulted.

64th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after driving into a utility pole.

20700 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject for intimidating a witness. Police said the subject made threats against the female victim to stop her from appearing in court.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fight involving multiple women.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

20900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending the approval and application of a search warrant.

Sept. 22

4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a convenience store.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple license plates were stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Alcohol was stolen from Rite Aid Pharmacy.

5400 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded a verbal domestic disturbance.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to police recovering a stolen trailer.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Someone attempted to steal a vehicle.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A security camera was stolen from a residence.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Fred Meyer. Police reported finding methamphetamine on the suspect.

Sept. 23

19900 block Poplar Way: A windshield was broken.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for DUI after police reported finding person slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Walmart.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A backpack containing a wallet was stolen out of a vehicle.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after reportedly causing a four-vehicle collision that injured multiple people and closed off part of 196th Street Southwest for hours. Read more about the incident in Lynnwood Today’s previous story.

Sept. 24

18700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at 7-Eleven.

19900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at an auto parts store.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Barnes and Noble.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A car was keyed.

19600 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and no interlock.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A man was arrested for reportedly assaulting another man.

Sept. 25

16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. Police said he refused to give them his name and it was 20 minutes before they were able to identify him.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Four shoplifters were cited after working together to steal merchandise from Costco.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for a warrant and narcotic possession.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

Sept. 26

18000 block Highway 99: Police reported seizing marijuana from minors.

5200 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

3000 block Interstate 5 Southbound: Lynnwood police assisted Washington State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman said her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping. She told police her credit card was used to make unauthorized purchases.

20900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton