Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 22-28, 2019

Sept. 22

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Olive Garden.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI-related arrest.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a citation for a traffic-related offense.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Alderwood Mall. The suspect also had multiple warrants and was found to have drug paraphernalia.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect at Fred Meyer was issued a citation. The suspect was also reported to have tried to run from loss prevention and provided a false name.

4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Two men were cited for drinking in public.

19600 block Highway 99: An iPhone 11 was reported to have been stolen from the Verizon store.

19700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for drug-related charges near Trader Joe’s.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest in Lynnwood Square.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled while it was parked at a residence.

4400 block 220th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest while assisting South County Fire and Rescue.

3700 block 175th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute. No assault was reported.

Sept. 23

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the property.

212th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for warrants and drug-related charges.

16800 block 52nd Avenue West: A masked man with an ax handle was reported to have approached a residence at the rear sliding door.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a warrant out of Ellensburg.

18900 block Highway 99: A missing company credit card was fraudulently used throughout King/Snohomish County.

18900 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were prowled in a secure parking lot near Associated Glass. Mountlake Terrace police arrested a suspect with items from the prowled vehicles.

Sept. 24

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest near Walmart. Heroin was reported to have been found in the suspect’s possession.

16600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest after contacting the suspect in a parked vehicle.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a robbery after a man was reported to have demanded money from a victim and running away.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released at the scene.

19300 block Highway 99: A vehicle fled a traffic stop.

18000 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at a residence.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

Sept. 25

12000 block Highway 99: The Lynnwood Police Department K9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a reported stabbing.

19900 block 68th Street Southwest: A construction site was burglarized.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a felony assault.

16400 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for two counts of first-degree assault.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A man said he was robbed at gunpoint.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A man reported he was assaulted after he was pepper sprayed.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Drying machines in the Chrimar Apartments laundry room were reported to have been broken into and change was stolen.

19600 block Highway 99: A man was reported to have been drinking in public near 76 gas station.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Goodwill parking lot.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for burglary after he attempted to break into his ex-girlfriend’s residence with a crowbar. He also had drug paraphernalia in his possession.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A purse was reported to have been stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence. One of the vehicle’s windows was smashed to gain entry. Credit cards in the purse were reported to have been used at multiple grocery stores.

7400 block 198th Street Southwest: A rowboat was stolen from the front yard of a residence.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and one of the vehicle’s windows was smashed.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: The driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision was arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A woman reported fraudulent activity to her bank account and said she believed her ex-boyfriend used her debit cards to withdraw money.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s. The suspect was reported to have multiple warrants.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants and other charges.

Sept. 26

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A trespass was issued to a subject who was cited for other drug-related charges.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A traffic stop was conducted for a failure to stop.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a trespass suspect.

16800 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted a drug-related DUI traffic stop.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A road-rage incident was reported to have turned into a harassment case.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A driving student reported being inappropriately touched by a driving instructor.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at College Place Middle School.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Narcotics were located at the Washington State Department of Corrections office.

16500 block 8th Avenue Northeast: Police responded to a drug-related crime.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Piezano’s Pizza.

Sept. 27

18300 block Highway 99: A trespass was issued to a subject at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Multiple subjects were trespassed for camping near Lynnwood Library.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made contact with a woman using drugs in a vehicle parked near Hobby Lobby.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest near Hobby Lobby.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Credit cards were stolen from a victim at C2 Education of Lynnwood.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A citation was issued during a traffic stop for using a fraudulent trip permit.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a vehicle theft in progress.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

Sept. 28

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass was issued at Wild Wasabi.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence. The vehicle’s front passenger window was broken and a bag was stolen from the passenger seat with all bank cards, Social Security cards and personal information. The cards were reported to have been used.

16600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest. The vehicle was impounded for evidence.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute.

20100 block 61st Place West: A woman reported her phone may have been stolen.

4700 block 172nd Street Southwest: The victim of domestic violence came into the Lynnwood Police Department to report harassment.

17600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to drug-related arrest.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported residential burglary.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Goodwill parking lot.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was conducted near the 76 gas station.

20400 block 60th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest. While searching the suspect’s possessions, police found drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen property. The property was returned to the Edmonds victim.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot and a laptop was stolen.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residential parking lot.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor warrant suspect was arrest.

