Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 22-28, 2019

Sept. 22
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Olive Garden.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI-related arrest.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a citation for a traffic-related offense.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Alderwood Mall. The suspect also had multiple warrants and was found to have drug paraphernalia.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect at Fred Meyer was issued a citation. The suspect was also reported to have tried to run from loss prevention and provided a false name.
4500 block 200th Street Southwest: Two men were cited for drinking in public.
19600 block Highway 99: An iPhone 11 was reported to have been stolen from the Verizon store.
19700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for drug-related charges near Trader Joe’s.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest in Lynnwood Square.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled while it was parked at a residence.
4400 block 220th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest while assisting South County Fire and Rescue.
3700 block 175th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute. No assault was reported.
Sept. 23
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the property.
212th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for warrants and drug-related charges.
16800 block 52nd Avenue West: A masked man with an ax handle was reported to have approached a residence at the rear sliding door.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a warrant out of Ellensburg.
18900 block Highway 99: A missing company credit card was fraudulently used throughout King/Snohomish County.
18900 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were prowled in a secure parking lot near Associated Glass. Mountlake Terrace police arrested a suspect with items from the prowled vehicles.
Sept. 24
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest near Walmart. Heroin was reported to have been found in the suspect’s possession.
16600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest after contacting the suspect in a parked vehicle.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a robbery after a man was reported to have demanded money from a victim and running away.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released at the scene.
19300 block Highway 99: A vehicle fled a traffic stop.
18000 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at a residence.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
Sept. 25
12000 block Highway 99: The Lynnwood Police Department K9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a reported stabbing.
19900 block 68th Street Southwest: A construction site was burglarized.
18000 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a felony assault.
16400 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for two counts of first-degree assault.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A man said he was robbed at gunpoint.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A man reported he was assaulted after he was pepper sprayed.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Drying machines in the Chrimar Apartments laundry room were reported to have been broken into and change was stolen.
19600 block Highway 99: A man was reported to have been drinking in public near 76 gas station.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Goodwill parking lot.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for burglary after he attempted to break into his ex-girlfriend’s residence with a crowbar. He also had drug paraphernalia in his possession.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A purse was reported to have been stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence. One of the vehicle’s windows was smashed to gain entry. Credit cards in the purse were reported to have been used at multiple grocery stores.
7400 block 198th Street Southwest: A rowboat was stolen from the front yard of a residence.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and one of the vehicle’s windows was smashed.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: The driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision was arrested.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A woman reported fraudulent activity to her bank account and said she believed her ex-boyfriend used her debit cards to withdraw money.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s. The suspect was reported to have multiple warrants.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants and other charges.
Sept. 26
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A trespass was issued to a subject who was cited for other drug-related charges.
3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A traffic stop was conducted for a failure to stop.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a trespass suspect.
16800 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted a drug-related DUI traffic stop.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A road-rage incident was reported to have turned into a harassment case.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A driving student reported being inappropriately touched by a driving instructor.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at College Place Middle School.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Narcotics were located at the Washington State Department of Corrections office.
16500 block 8th Avenue Northeast: Police responded to a drug-related crime.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Piezano’s Pizza.
Sept. 27
18300 block Highway 99: A trespass was issued to a subject at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Multiple subjects were trespassed for camping near Lynnwood Library.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Fred Meyer parking lot.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made contact with a woman using drugs in a vehicle parked near Hobby Lobby.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest near Hobby Lobby.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Credit cards were stolen from a victim at C2 Education of Lynnwood.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A citation was issued during a traffic stop for using a fraudulent trip permit.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a vehicle theft in progress.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
Sept. 28
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass was issued at Wild Wasabi.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence. The vehicle’s front passenger window was broken and a bag was stolen from the passenger seat with all bank cards, Social Security cards and personal information. The cards were reported to have been used.
16600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest. The vehicle was impounded for evidence.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute.
20100 block 61st Place West: A woman reported her phone may have been stolen.
4700 block 172nd Street Southwest: The victim of domestic violence came into the Lynnwood Police Department to report harassment.
17600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to drug-related arrest.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported residential burglary.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Goodwill parking lot.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant arrest was conducted near the 76 gas station.
20400 block 60th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest. While searching the suspect’s possessions, police found drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen property. The property was returned to the Edmonds victim.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot and a laptop was stolen.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residential parking lot.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor warrant suspect was arrest.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton