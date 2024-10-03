Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 22-28, 2024

Sept. 22

19400 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

40th Avenue West / Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported and one involved individual was arrested under an existing warrant.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: An unknown individual or individuals were reported to have applied stickers and posters on a school ground.

184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary and indecent exposure were reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: An act of felony malicious mischief was reported.

Sept. 23

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

60th Avenue West/176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock device violation.

18100 block 41st Place West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made four warrant arrests after a felony theft.

17800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away. They were located.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a K9 search for a robbery suspect but the suspect was not located.

17600 block 44th Avenue West: After an animal complaint was made, a dog was taken to the Everett Animal Shelter.

206th Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 24

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated during a misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was scratched during a misdemeanor malicious mischief incident.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

20600 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Stolen property was trafficked.

Sept. 25

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.

6900188th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle, tools related to theft and other stolen property after a burglary.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Indecent exposure, a lewd act, was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 26

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17700 block 64th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Indecent exposure, a lewd act, was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99:A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Sept. 27

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A security guard was spit on in an instance of misdemeanor assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen. Police located the suspect involved.

52nd Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

3900 block 169th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17600 block 58th Place West: Harassment was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Two felony thefts were reported.

Sept. 28

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI while in possession of a stolen vehicle.

21000 block 49th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest of a driver also alleged to have been involved in traffic offenses.

33rd Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.