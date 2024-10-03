Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 22-28, 2024

Sept. 22
19400 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
40th Avenue West / Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported and one involved individual was arrested under an existing warrant.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: An unknown individual or individuals were reported to have applied stickers and posters on a school ground.
184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary and indecent exposure were reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: An act of felony malicious mischief was reported.
Sept. 23
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
60th Avenue West/176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock device violation.
18100 block 41st Place West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made four warrant arrests after a felony theft.
17800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away. They were located.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a K9 search for a robbery suspect but the suspect was not located.
17600 block 44th Avenue West: After an animal complaint was made, a dog was taken to the Everett Animal Shelter.
206th Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 24
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated during a misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was scratched during a misdemeanor malicious mischief incident.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.
20600 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Stolen property was trafficked.
Sept. 25
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.
6900188th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle, tools related to theft and other stolen property after a burglary.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Indecent exposure, a lewd act, was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 26
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17700 block 64th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Indecent exposure, a lewd act, was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99:A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
Sept. 27
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A security guard was spit on in an instance of misdemeanor assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen. Police located the suspect involved.
52nd Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
3900 block 169th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17600 block 58th Place West: Harassment was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Two felony thefts were reported.
Sept. 28
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI while in possession of a stolen vehicle.
21000 block 49th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest of a driver also alleged to have been involved in traffic offenses.
33rd Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
