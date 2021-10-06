Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2021

Sept. 26
20100 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
204th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: A gun was found in the roadway.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A Whispering Pines Apartments complex office was burglarized.
17700 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and theft reported in an apartment complex parking lot.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A bike was stolen and a no-contact order was violated.
Sept. 27
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A repeat shoplifter stole from Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant at Fred Meyer.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A man and woman got into a verbal altercation.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.
14700 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police investigated a case of sex abuse involving a child.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter threatened loss prevention staff with bear mace after they were approached for shoplifting.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
Sept. 28
18700 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence reported.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was damaged.
20700 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
20700 block 44th Avenue West: Multiple tenants reported being burglarized at a commercial building.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject who had previously been released from custody after assaulting a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for theft and getting into a fight with officers.
5100 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic violence assault.
6500 block 180th Street Southwest: A driver who was stopped for reckless driving fled on foot when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect had a felony warrant.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a liquor store.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a store.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
Sept. 29
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in a parking lot.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a drug-related DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
3200 184TH ST Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a 76 gas station.
18700 block 76th Avenue West: A home construction site was burglarized.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a laptop was stolen.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A subject reported being harassed and said the suspect threatened to kill them.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
20600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
20200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for traffic offenses.
Sept. 30
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A traffic stop resulted in multiple subjects being arrested for a traffic offense and a warrant.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant and drug possession and removed from the Value Village property.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
1800 block 186th Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from a church.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported at a salon.
Oct. 1
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of a fraudulent job posting online.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: An auto shop was burglarized.
18700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported at 7-Eleven.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Public Storage.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3720 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated an abuse report.
20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft after stealing from Walgreens and fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody after police made a traffic stop.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a misdemeanor drug charge.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported armed robbery at Chase Bank. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.
Oct. 2
6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested at Fred Meyer.
17700 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated an assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
