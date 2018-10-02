Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 26-Sept. 30

Sept. 26

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 204th Street Southwest. A man stole $629 in meat.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 20000 block of 69th Avenue West.

A car prowl was reported in the 4000 block of 200th Street Southwest. A woman reported the hood of her car was up, and items were stolen inside the car

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 200th Street Southwest. A women’s license plate was stolen and had been switched with a different license plate.

A theft was reported on the 300 block of 184th Street Southwest. A jersey and other clothing, valued at $145, were taken.

A theft was reported on the 20000 block of Highway 99. A woman stole a set of perfume bottles valued at $24.29. The woman was issued a criminal citation and released at the scene.

Sept. 27

A warrant arrest was reported in the 20100 block of Cedar Valley Road.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19000 block of Highway 99.

A warrant arrest was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 99. A man was harassing people and matched the description of a subject who had a misdemeanor warrant in Shoreline. He was taken into custody by Shoreline police.

An assault was reported in the 19000 block of Highway 99. A man cussed and spit on the reporting party’s face. The man was booked at the Lynnwood Jail.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4000 block of 196th Street Southwest.

Sept. 28

A warrant arrest was reported in the 20400 block of Highway 99. A man was pulled over for not using his blinker and was then arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Mountlake Terrace PD for 3rd-degree driving with a suspended license. Mountlake Terrace police took custody of the man.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19000 block of 44th Avenue West. Several items were stolen, valued at $5,000.

A robbery was reported in the 16000 block of Highway 99. A woman stole wigs from a store and assaulted the worker before driving off.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A woman stole jeans and a vest valued at $300.

A theft was reported in the 18000 block of Alderwood Mall Pkwy. A man shoplifted $115 worth of men’s athletic clothing. The man was arrested and transported to the Lynnwood Jail.

An assault was reported in the 20000 block of Highway 99. A woman said that her boyfriend had assaulted her after waking up angry from a nap. The man was transported to the Snohomish Country Jail, where he was booked.

An assault with a weapon was reported in the 20000 block of 66th Place West. The reporting person said two males and one female were fighting. No one was arrested.

Sept. 29

A warrant arrest occurred in the 7800 block of 212th Street Southwest. The man had an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana, less than 40 grams.

Fraud was reported in the 3200 block of 188th Street Southwest. A man was trying to cash a stolen check for $275. The man was transported to the Lynnwood jail.

A man was arrested for DUI after a collision in the 6000 block of 168th Street Southwest. There were no injuries.

Sept. 30

A man was arrested for DUI for improper lane travel in the 4400 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported at The Hampton Inn on Alderwood Mall Pkwy. The cars windows were smashed, andof tools were stolen.

A harassment was reported by a woman walking her dog in the 1800 block of 52nd Avenue West. A woman told police she felt unsafe after a man in a black car drove by. He got out of his car, then showed her gun he had in a black holster, although he did not use it.

A woman came to the Lynnwood Police station to report that a man hit her in the face with his right fist. The man was issued a criminal citation for 4th-degree assault.

A theft was reported in the 18000 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen grabbing many items, with a total value of $34. The woman was arrested and stolen items were returned to the store.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a car lot on Highway 99. The car was valued at $4,000.

