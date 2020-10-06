Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2020

Sept. 27
4100 block Lincoln Way: Police made a drug-related arrest.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Public Storage after a storage unit was broken into.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at an am/pm convenience store.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.
6800 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from Enterprise Rent-a-Car after the renter failed to return it.
20700 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police arrested a subject with a warrant out of Bothell.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man recovered his stolen bike after finding it for sale online.
18300 block Highway 99: Two subjects were cited for trespassing at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars in the middle of the night.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident at Embassy Suites.
Sept. 28
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest at the Lynnwood Library.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Barnes and Noble.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: An ATM was broken into at Inspirus Credit Union.
20800 block Highway 99: Multiple guns were reported stolen at Lynnwood Gun and Ammunition.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Rite Aid Pharmacy.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: An apartment was broken into at Alderwood Park Apartments. Several items inside the apartment were stolen or damaged.
17700 block Highway 99: Wheels were stolen from a Tesla.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported assault.
19600 block 40th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Sept. 29
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
16500 block Spruce Way: A verbal argument was reported.
16500 block Spruce Way: A driver was cited for a trip permit violation.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two women were arrested for stealing from Alderwood Mall.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man violated a court-issued protection order when he sent a text to the female respondent’s friend’s phone.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Sept 30
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: An misdemeanor physical assault occurred at a residence.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at Albert Lee Appliance.
Oct. 1
19300 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and exposing children to domestic violence after he reportedly spit in his daughter’s face.
6600 block 190th Street Southwest: Police made a drug-related arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested at Nordstrom Rack for harassment, assault and theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two juvenile males were arrested at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested at Courtyard by Marriott.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Two homeless subjects were trespassed from a local business’ property after they were found camping there.
19200 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police arrested a subject for an Edmonds warrant after the subject was trespassed from a local business.
18600 block 70th Avenue West: A subject reported being the victim of blackmail.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in the Costco parking lot.
3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A repeat shoplifting offender was arrested at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
11400 block Evergreen Way: A driver was cited during a stop for a traffic offense and a drug-related charge.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bed, Bath and Beyond.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect reportedly fled from the scene.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Edgewood North Apartments.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen motorcycle was recovered. No arrests were made.
2515 196TH ST Southwest: A subject was cited for disorderly conduct for having an open container of alcohol. Police said the subject attempted to flee the scene on foot.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
Oct. 2
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.
19900 block Poplar Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Police reported finding drug paraphernalia on two subjects who were initially contacted by officers for a civil issue.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s.
Oct. 3
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Narcotics were reported missing from Lynnwood Post Acute Rehab Center.
5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Multiple mailboxes were accessed, but nothing was reported stolen.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Best Western parking.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen at Harris Ford Lincoln car dealership.
5900 block 183rd Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and an active warrant.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Lowe’s for theft, a felony warrant, reckless driving and DUI.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An armed robbery was reported at Courtyard by Marriott.
