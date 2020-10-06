Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2020

Sept. 27

4100 block Lincoln Way: Police made a drug-related arrest.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Public Storage after a storage unit was broken into.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at an am/pm convenience store.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.

6800 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from Enterprise Rent-a-Car after the renter failed to return it.

20700 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police arrested a subject with a warrant out of Bothell.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man recovered his stolen bike after finding it for sale online.

18300 block Highway 99: Two subjects were cited for trespassing at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars in the middle of the night.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident at Embassy Suites.

Sept. 28

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest at the Lynnwood Library.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Barnes and Noble.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: An ATM was broken into at Inspirus Credit Union.

20800 block Highway 99: Multiple guns were reported stolen at Lynnwood Gun and Ammunition.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Rite Aid Pharmacy.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: An apartment was broken into at Alderwood Park Apartments. Several items inside the apartment were stolen or damaged.

17700 block Highway 99: Wheels were stolen from a Tesla.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported assault.

19600 block 40th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Sept. 29

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

16500 block Spruce Way: A verbal argument was reported.

16500 block Spruce Way: A driver was cited for a trip permit violation.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two women were arrested for stealing from Alderwood Mall.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man violated a court-issued protection order when he sent a text to the female respondent’s friend’s phone.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Sept 30

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: An misdemeanor physical assault occurred at a residence.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at Albert Lee Appliance.

Oct. 1

19300 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and exposing children to domestic violence after he reportedly spit in his daughter’s face.

6600 block 190th Street Southwest: Police made a drug-related arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested at Nordstrom Rack for harassment, assault and theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two juvenile males were arrested at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested at Courtyard by Marriott.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Two homeless subjects were trespassed from a local business’ property after they were found camping there.

19200 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police arrested a subject for an Edmonds warrant after the subject was trespassed from a local business.

18600 block 70th Avenue West: A subject reported being the victim of blackmail.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in the Costco parking lot.

3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A repeat shoplifting offender was arrested at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

11400 block Evergreen Way: A driver was cited during a stop for a traffic offense and a drug-related charge.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect reportedly fled from the scene.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Edgewood North Apartments.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen motorcycle was recovered. No arrests were made.

2515 196TH ST Southwest: A subject was cited for disorderly conduct for having an open container of alcohol. Police said the subject attempted to flee the scene on foot.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

Oct. 2

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.

19900 block Poplar Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Police reported finding drug paraphernalia on two subjects who were initially contacted by officers for a civil issue.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s.

Oct. 3

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Narcotics were reported missing from Lynnwood Post Acute Rehab Center.

5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Multiple mailboxes were accessed, but nothing was reported stolen.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Best Western parking.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen at Harris Ford Lincoln car dealership.

5900 block 183rd Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and an active warrant.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Lowe’s for theft, a felony warrant, reckless driving and DUI.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An armed robbery was reported at Courtyard by Marriott.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton