Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 29 – Oct. 5

Sept. 29

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16400 block 36th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17600 block 58th Place West: An instance of felony-level malicious mischief was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was found in possession of alcohol.

174th Place Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

1400 block Filbert Road: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving license, were reported.

Sept. 30

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated when a car was prowled.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Robbery, burglary and misdemeanor assault were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen license plate was recovered.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

172nd Street Northeast/Smokey Point Boulevard: Police assisted another agency by utilizing a K9 unit for a narcotics investigation.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Two instances of trespassing were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and harassment were reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft and harassment were reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

16900 block 48th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of a stolen firearm.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who was also accused of making misleading statements and obstructing police.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

21300 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI and other traffic offenses.

18600 block 33Road Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.

18500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

Oct. 1

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

Oct. 2

16800 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing.

7100 block 191st Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

2600 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest:A court order was violated.

4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A collision was reported.

148th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency by utilizing a K9 unit to track a robbery suspect.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Oct. 3

16400 block 41st Place West: Identity theft was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A felony theft was reported.

20100 block 66th Place West: A burglary was reported to have occurred during domestic violence.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

16300 block Ash Way: Police assisted another agency by utilizing a K9 unit to track a suspect.

16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 4

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17000 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Criminal impersonation was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Four misdemeanor thefts were reported.

5800 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

6200 block 183Road Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: An instance of felony-level malicious mischief was reported.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Animal control was contacted after reports of an aggressive animal.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 5

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made four warrant arrests.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Child abuse was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.