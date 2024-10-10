Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 29 – Oct. 5

Sept. 29
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16400 block 36th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17600 block 58th Place West: An instance of felony-level malicious mischief was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was found in possession of alcohol.
174th Place Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
1400 block Filbert Road: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving license, were reported.
Sept. 30
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated when a car was prowled.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Robbery, burglary and misdemeanor assault were reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen license plate was recovered.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
172nd Street Northeast/Smokey Point Boulevard: Police assisted another agency by utilizing a K9 unit for a narcotics investigation.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Two instances of trespassing were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and harassment were reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft and harassment were reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
16900 block 48th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of a stolen firearm.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who was also accused of making misleading statements and obstructing police.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
21300 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI and other traffic offenses.
18600 block 33Road Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A vehicle was prowled.
18500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
Oct. 1
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
Oct. 2
16800 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing.
7100 block 191st Place Southwest: Harassment was reported.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
2600 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest:A court order was violated.
4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A collision was reported.
148th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency by utilizing a K9 unit to track a robbery suspect.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
Oct. 3
16400 block 41st Place West: Identity theft was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A felony theft was reported.
20100 block 66th Place West: A burglary was reported to have occurred during domestic violence.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
16300 block Ash Way: Police assisted another agency by utilizing a K9 unit to track a suspect.
16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 4
2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17000 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Criminal impersonation was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Four misdemeanor thefts were reported.
5800 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
6200 block 183Road Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: An instance of felony-level malicious mischief was reported.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Animal control was contacted after reports of an aggressive animal.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 5
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made four warrant arrests.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Child abuse was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
