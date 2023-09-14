Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 3-9, 2023

Sept. 3
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was set on fire.
16600 block Highway 99: An individual with a no-contact order issued due to domestic violence resisted arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual possessing meth.
19100 block Highway 99: A U-Haul truck was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
7200 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17000 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
4500 block 168th Street Southwest: A collision involving a police officer occurred.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Extortion by means of blackmail was reported.
Sept. 4
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing and obstruction were reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police arrested an individual with a warrant for felony harassment, death threats, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and possession of illegal drugs.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence in which strangulation occurred.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
6500 block 173rd Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Indecent exposure was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated.
16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported when a man was hit with a stick.
17600 block 32nd Avenue West: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16600 block 71st place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
16100 block Ash Way: Police assisted another agency by conducting a K9 tracking attempt for a burglary suspect.
20000 block 66th place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 5
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported in an instance of domestic violence. Additionally, a driver was arrested for DUI.
17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI, assaulting a police officer and reckless endangerment.
17500 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 6
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
36th Avenue West / 171st Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 186th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 7
19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6900 block 168th Street Southwest: An individual turned in firearms to police for destruction.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20800 block 66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 block 60th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
5600 block 186th place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
20600 block 53rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 68th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Criminal impersonation was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Sept. 8
3300 block 166th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
36th Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20200 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5900 block 183rd Street Southwest: Threats were reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
168th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6300 block Park way: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and an associated individual made a false statement.
Sept. 9
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.
18100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5500 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Reckless driving was reported.
3700 block 190th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
