Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 3-9, 2023

Sept. 3

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was set on fire.

16600 block Highway 99: An individual with a no-contact order issued due to domestic violence resisted arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual possessing meth.

19100 block Highway 99: A U-Haul truck was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

7200 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

4500 block 168th Street Southwest: A collision involving a police officer occurred.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Extortion by means of blackmail was reported.

Sept. 4

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing and obstruction were reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police arrested an individual with a warrant for felony harassment, death threats, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and possession of illegal drugs.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence in which strangulation occurred.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

6500 block 173rd Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Indecent exposure was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated.

16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported when a man was hit with a stick.

17600 block 32nd Avenue West: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16600 block 71st place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

16100 block Ash Way: Police assisted another agency by conducting a K9 tracking attempt for a burglary suspect.

20000 block 66th place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 5

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported in an instance of domestic violence. Additionally, a driver was arrested for DUI.

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI, assaulting a police officer and reckless endangerment.

17500 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 6

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

36th Avenue West / 171st Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 186th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 7

19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6900 block 168th Street Southwest: An individual turned in firearms to police for destruction.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20800 block 66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19000 block 60th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

5600 block 186th place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

20600 block 53rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 68th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Criminal impersonation was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Sept. 8

3300 block 166th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

36th Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20200 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5900 block 183rd Street Southwest: Threats were reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

168th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6300 block Park way: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and an associated individual made a false statement.

Sept. 9

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.

18100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5500 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Reckless driving was reported.

3700 block 190th place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.