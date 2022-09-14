Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 4-10, 2022

Sept. 4

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.

16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19000 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraudulent rental of a rental car.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

20030 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A report of harassment was made.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

Sept. 5

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

33rd Avenue West / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a hit and run.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a domestic violence harassment call.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Nordstrom was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for indecent exposure.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to steal multiple vehicles.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.

Maple Road/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. A driver was cited for first-degree negligent driving.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5500 block 170th Place Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between two neighbors.

5200 block 201st Place Southwest: A male subject was seen suspiciously prowling a neighborhood.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on personal property.

Sept. 6

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen bike was recovered.

16100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5700 block 178th Place Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

19500 Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

181st Place Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

Sept. 7

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from Nordstrom.

6030 block 208th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

17300 block 34th Place West: A garage was burglarized.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A car was stolen.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for reckless burning.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An attempted shoplifter was arrested.

20700 block 54th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: Stolen property was found.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for criminal trespassing.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

19900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A dog was declared as a danger to the public.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Sept. 8

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested as well as cited for drinking in public.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a building fire.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a vehicle title.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

21100 block Highway 99: A handgun was found.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Rental property was stolen.

5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: An assault was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20600 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license in the second degree.

6200 block 206th Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sexual offenses.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

Sept. 9

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

19500 block Highway 99: Police found drugs in a car during a traffic stop.

September 10

5700 block 203rd Street Southwest: A tire was stolen.

5020 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A harassment was reported.

20220 block 56th Avenue West: A residential burglary occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

44th Avenue West/168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.