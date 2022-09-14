Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 4-10, 2022

Sept. 4
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
17400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
7000 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.
16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19000 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraudulent rental of a rental car.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
20030 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A report of harassment was made.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
Sept. 5
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.
33rd Avenue West / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a hit and run.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a domestic violence harassment call.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Nordstrom was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for indecent exposure.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to steal multiple vehicles.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.
Maple Road/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. A driver was cited for first-degree negligent driving.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5500 block 170th Place Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between two neighbors.
5200 block 201st Place Southwest: A male subject was seen suspiciously prowling a neighborhood.
18400 block 67th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on personal property.
Sept. 6
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen bike was recovered.
16100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5700 block 178th Place Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
19500 Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.
181st Place Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen property was found.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
Sept. 7
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from Nordstrom.
6030 block 208th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
17300 block 34th Place West: A garage was burglarized.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A car was stolen.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An attempted shoplifter was arrested.
20700 block 54th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Stolen property was found.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for criminal trespassing.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
19900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A dog was declared as a danger to the public.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Sept. 8
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested as well as cited for drinking in public.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a building fire.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a vehicle title.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
21100 block Highway 99: A handgun was found.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Rental property was stolen.
5600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: An assault was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
20600 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license in the second degree.
6200 block 206th Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sexual offenses.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
Sept. 9
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
19500 block Highway 99: Police found drugs in a car during a traffic stop.
September 10
5700 block 203rd Street Southwest: A tire was stolen.
5020 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: An animal complaint was made.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A harassment was reported.
20220 block 56th Avenue West: A residential burglary occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
44th Avenue West/168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
