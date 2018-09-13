Lynnwood police blotter: Sept. 4-10

Sept. 4

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest. A wallet, containing $400 cash, a bank card and a social security card, was stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4800 block of 180th Street Southwest. Wheels, valued a $400, were stolen off of a vehicle.

An animal complaint was filed in the 19700 block of 69th Place West. A man reported his neighbor’s dog keeps pushing through the fence into his yard. This was determined to be a civil case.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 18100 block of 36th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6400 block of 204th Street Southwest. The vehicle had been ransacked and items were strewn about the vehicle, but nothing was missing.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6000 block of 168th Street Southwest. Several speed limit signs had been spray painted. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

Sept. 5

A theft was reported at a restaurant in the 4500 block of 200th Street Southwest. A man came into the restaurant and ate $30 worth of food, and when the bill came, he stated he did not have money to pay for it. The man stayed in the restaurant and was arrested when officers arrived.

A bicycle was reported stolen in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Several electronics were reported stolen.

Sept. 6

A burglary was reported in the 17600 block of Highway 99. A glass door to a business was broken. Shoes valued at $600 and $66 cash were stolen. Damage to the glass door is estimated at $375.

A theft was reported in the 19800 block of 44th Avenue West. Groceries valued at $14.30 were stolen and recovered.

Sept. 7

A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A pair of jeans and several pairs of underwear were stolen, with a total value of $75.97.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 17000 block of 37th Avenue West. A man known to the resident had made entry without permission. Nothing was stolen.

A woman was arrested for DUI after a crash in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.256 percent.

Sept. 8

An assault with a weapon was reported in the 6200 block of 200th Street Southwest. Several people entered a business there and reported a group of three men outside with a gun. The suspects were leaving the area by the time officers arrived, but were seen and contacted by officers. None of them had a gun on them. The parties who said they saw the gun were also contacted and could not describe the gun. No one was arrested.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 3000 block of 196th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Two phone chargers and a bottle of alcohol were stolen and recovered by officers, valued at $135.38. The man was booked into the Lynnwood Jail.

Sept. 9

A man reported an assault by an unknown woman in the 18700 block of Highway 99. The woman grabbed the man’s jacket and pulled him, then punched the man in the chest. The woman was contacted and arrested.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West. There were also $1,500 worth of tools inside the vehicle at the time.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 5000 block of 196th Street Southwest. Flower pots were broken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3700 block of 196th Street Southwest. Documents were strewn about the vehicle and a social security card and birth certificate were stolen.

Sept. 10

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 19300 block of 48th Avenue West. A side mirror on a vehicle was broken.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6100 block of 200th Street Southwest. Two windows on a building there had been shot out. The windows will cost approximately $3,000 to replace.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 19200 block of Highway 99. A window had been smashed out of a vehicle parked there. A rock was found inside the vehicle and may have been used to break the window.

A theft was reported in the 4000 block of 198th Street Southwest. A man was seen concealing merchandise inside a store there and leaving without paying for the items. The man was contacted by officers and $22.96 worth of merchandise was recovered.