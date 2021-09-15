Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 5-11, 2021

Sept. 5

Highway 99/168th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred.

20700 block Highway 99: Police investigated a death at the Super 8 hotel.

3700 block 196th Sreet Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a theft at a business.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was smashed.

3800 block 164th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was approached for being in a park after hours.

5200 block 201st Place Southwest: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter.

19300 block 68th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

Sept. 6

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony warrants.

20200 block 46th Avenue West: Police investigated a vehicle prowl.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3700 block 190th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.

Sept. 7

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic assault occurred.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.

20800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a driver’s license.

4600 block 196th Street South: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

21600 block Highway 99: A car was stolen.

17400 block Highway 99: A domestic assault was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

Sept. 8

19500 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a store.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

196th Street Southwest: A malicious mischief incident was reported.

Sept. 9

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Fred Meyer.

18000 block Olympic View Drive: Doors and a window were broken during a domestic disturbance.

19900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

16800 block Highway 99: A phone was thrown during a domestic dispute.

3500 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17400 block 58th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

17300 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a dog bite incident.

Sept. 10

4800 block 211th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a malicious mischief report.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Barnes and Noble.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a felony warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from a location after committing theft and assault.

16500 block 62nd Place West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17900 block Ash Way: A robbery was reported.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A man jumped a barbed wire fence to check the trunks of vehicles after he told police he heard a woman in distress. He was trespassed from the property.

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 50th Avenue Wesy: Police responded to an assault.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

Sept. 11

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with arresting a homicide suspect.

18700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

17300 block 37th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a disturbance.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Building windows were damaged during a possible burglary attempt.

18600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Edmonds College.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton