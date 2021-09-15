Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 5-11, 2021

Sept. 5
Highway 99/168th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred.
20700 block Highway 99: Police investigated a death at the Super 8 hotel.
3700 block 196th Sreet Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a theft at a business.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A robbery was reported.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was smashed.
3800 block 164th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16800 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was approached for being in a park after hours.
5200 block 201st Place Southwest: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter.
19300 block 68th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
Sept. 6
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
19200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony warrants.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Police investigated a vehicle prowl.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3700 block 190th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.
Sept. 7
7000 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic assault occurred.
19700 block Highway 99: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.
20800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a driver’s license.
4600 block 196th Street South: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
21600 block Highway 99: A car was stolen.
17400 block Highway 99: A domestic assault was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
Sept. 8
19500 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a store.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
196th Street Southwest: A malicious mischief incident was reported.
Sept. 9
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Fred Meyer.
18000 block Olympic View Drive: Doors and a window were broken during a domestic disturbance.
19900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
16800 block Highway 99: A phone was thrown during a domestic dispute.
3500 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17400 block 58th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
17300 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a dog bite incident.
Sept. 10
4800 block 211th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a malicious mischief report.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Barnes and Noble.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a felony warrant.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from a location after committing theft and assault.
16500 block 62nd Place West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17900 block Ash Way: A robbery was reported.
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A man jumped a barbed wire fence to check the trunks of vehicles after he told police he heard a woman in distress. He was trespassed from the property.
5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 50th Avenue Wesy: Police responded to an assault.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
Sept. 11
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with arresting a homicide suspect.
18700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
17300 block 37th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a disturbance.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Building windows were damaged during a possible burglary attempt.
18600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Edmonds College.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
