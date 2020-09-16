Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 6-12, 2020

Sept. 6

6300 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A building was broken into.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A man assaulted a woman and burned some of her possessions in the fireplace. The woman sustained minor injuries.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Wilcox Park.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault at City Center Apartments.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A man pointed a gun at an apartment complex.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

Sept. 7

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a business. The police said some of the stolen items were later recovered.

19800 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call.

64th block Avenue West: A suspect from an Arlington burglary was identified.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Sept. 8

67th Avenue West/208th Street Southwest: A purse was and a credit card inside was used to make fraudulent purchases.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect had drug paraphernalia in their possession.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a retail store.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Somerset Village Apartments.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: Police investigated a felony malicious mischief after someone reported their sliding glass door was damaged.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: IHOP customers reportedly dined and dashed.

Sept. 9

212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI collision.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision involving a DUI driver.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest. The vehicle was alsonseized for a search warrant. Police said additional charges are likely pending.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

Sept. 10

3200 block 188th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for hit and run. No one was reported injured.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

17800 HWY 99: A theft was reported at a Mercedes Benz dealership.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Seattle Medical Clinic.

Sept. 11

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between a man and woman occurred at Club Hisbano.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A man violated a no-contact order after he messaged the respondent through Instagram.

3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

19900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a fire near a homeless encampment in a wooded area.

Sept. 12

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a 76 gas station.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police investigated a rape.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

3700 block 175th Street Southwest: A residential burglary occurred.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Several items were stolen from a residence.

19700 block Highway 99: A commercial business was burglarized.

