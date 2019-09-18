Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 8-14, 2019

Sept. 8
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman reported the father of her child took her car without her permission.
17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Walmart.
17200 block Highway: Police conducted a warrant arrest after stopping a known subject.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: An assault victim reported being slapped by a neighbor.
186th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to the driver being cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a vacant apartment when the owners found him inside.
20600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a traffic stop that led to a DUI arrest.
19400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant. Police also found drug paraphernalia and prescription pills in his possession.
20200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.
20300 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled while it was parked near a residence.
20500 block Highway 99: The victim in a case of identity theft reported the suspect(s) used personal information to purchase a vehicle.
Sept. 9
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a condominium.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and tools stolen.
16600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An assault reported at the Lynnwood Jail led to an arrest.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered. There was no information on the suspect(s).
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A man threatened to “beat in the face” of a Hobby Lobby loss prevention employee when he and his friend were approached for being suspected of shoplifting.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for shoplifting from Spencer’s at Alderwood Mall.
Sept. 10
17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported indecent exposure incident at McDonald’s.
17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted an arrest at Jack in the Box for a drug-related warrant.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Registration tabs were stolen from a vehicle.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported theft and assault.
224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: An automated external defibrillator (AED) was reported damaged at Meadowdale Middle School.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Beer goggles were reported to have been stolen at the Fair on 44th.
8100 block State Avenue: A license plate was reported stolen from a parked vehicle.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to reported suspicious behavior of a 12- year-old girl who allegedly made sexual advances at other children in apartment complex.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A laptop was reported found at Wilcox Park.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject with a Snohomish County warrant.
18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a domestic violence protection order.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A disturbance was reported at an apartment complex.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for masturbating at Alderwood Mall.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for trespassing after she refused to leave Embassy Suites.
7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A case of identity theft was reported after the victim noticed unauthorized ATM withdrawals.
Sept. 11
18800 block 40th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI. A 2-year-old child was reported to have been sitting in the vehicle’s rear passenger seat at the time of the incident.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for graffiti tagging.
7023 Northeast 158th Street: Police conducted a drug-related arrest. The suspect was also reported to have had a firearm.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Alderwood Heights apartment complex.
4800 block 183rd Place West: A vehicle prowled while it was parked at a residence.
20700 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near ADP Washington. The female suspect reportedly ransacked the inside and left drug paraphernalia behind.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police were notified of a text message scam.
Sept. 12
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Pro Golf Discount.
6200 block 170th Place Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant and additional weapons violation charges.
17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Jack in the Box.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Public Storage.
3000 block 173rd Place Southwest: An assault was reported at an assisted living facility.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services requested help checking on a suspected child abuse case.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: A 17-year-old male was trespassed from Daleway Park for smoking marijuana.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Lowe’s.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police observed a subject “huffing” in a parked vehicle.
Sept. 13
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Alderwood Mall for trespassing.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: An assault was reported at the Washington State Department of Corrections.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a transmission shop.
19800 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to an alleged assault after a woman said a man hit her elbow. She declined to press charges.
16800 block 36th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a traffic offense.
17200 block Highway 99: A man distracted and confused a Walmart cashier to steal $600 from the cash register.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the T-Mobile store.
18900 block 51st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a felony warrant subject at Wilcox Park.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A storage unit at an apartment complex was reported burglarized.
Sept. 14
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman said her wallet was stolen while shopping. Her card was used at the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.
17600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Value Village.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
17500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for public urination and threatening to shoot two men who confronted him about urinating on the side of the QFC building.
