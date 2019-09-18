Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 8-14, 2019

Sept. 8

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman reported the father of her child took her car without her permission.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Walmart.

17200 block Highway: Police conducted a warrant arrest after stopping a known subject.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An assault victim reported being slapped by a neighbor.

186th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI-related arrest.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to the driver being cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a vacant apartment when the owners found him inside.

20600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a traffic stop that led to a DUI arrest.

19400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant. Police also found drug paraphernalia and prescription pills in his possession.

20200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

20300 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled while it was parked near a residence.

20500 block Highway 99: The victim in a case of identity theft reported the suspect(s) used personal information to purchase a vehicle.

Sept. 9

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a condominium.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and tools stolen.

16600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An assault reported at the Lynnwood Jail led to an arrest.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered. There was no information on the suspect(s).

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A man threatened to “beat in the face” of a Hobby Lobby loss prevention employee when he and his friend were approached for being suspected of shoplifting.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for shoplifting from Spencer’s at Alderwood Mall.

Sept. 10

17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported indecent exposure incident at McDonald’s.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted an arrest at Jack in the Box for a drug-related warrant.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Registration tabs were stolen from a vehicle.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported theft and assault.

224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: An automated external defibrillator (AED) was reported damaged at Meadowdale Middle School.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Beer goggles were reported to have been stolen at the Fair on 44th.

8100 block State Avenue: A license plate was reported stolen from a parked vehicle.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to reported suspicious behavior of a 12- year-old girl who allegedly made sexual advances at other children in apartment complex.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A laptop was reported found at Wilcox Park.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject with a Snohomish County warrant.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a domestic violence protection order.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A disturbance was reported at an apartment complex.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for masturbating at Alderwood Mall.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for trespassing after she refused to leave Embassy Suites.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A case of identity theft was reported after the victim noticed unauthorized ATM withdrawals.

Sept. 11

18800 block 40th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI. A 2-year-old child was reported to have been sitting in the vehicle’s rear passenger seat at the time of the incident.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for graffiti tagging.

7023 Northeast 158th Street: Police conducted a drug-related arrest. The suspect was also reported to have had a firearm.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Alderwood Heights apartment complex.

4800 block 183rd Place West: A vehicle prowled while it was parked at a residence.

20700 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked near ADP Washington. The female suspect reportedly ransacked the inside and left drug paraphernalia behind.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police were notified of a text message scam.

Sept. 12

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Pro Golf Discount.

6200 block 170th Place Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant and additional weapons violation charges.

17200 block Highway 99: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Jack in the Box.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Public Storage.

3000 block 173rd Place Southwest: An assault was reported at an assisted living facility.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services requested help checking on a suspected child abuse case.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: A 17-year-old male was trespassed from Daleway Park for smoking marijuana.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Lowe’s.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police observed a subject “huffing” in a parked vehicle.

Sept. 13

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Alderwood Mall for trespassing.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: An assault was reported at the Washington State Department of Corrections.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a transmission shop.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to an alleged assault after a woman said a man hit her elbow. She declined to press charges.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a traffic offense.

17200 block Highway 99: A man distracted and confused a Walmart cashier to steal $600 from the cash register.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the T-Mobile store.

18900 block 51st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a felony warrant subject at Wilcox Park.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A storage unit at an apartment complex was reported burglarized.

Sept. 14

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman said her wallet was stolen while shopping. Her card was used at the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.

17600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Value Village.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

17500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for public urination and threatening to shoot two men who confronted him about urinating on the side of the QFC building.

