Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 8-14, 2024

Sept. 8
6300 block 204th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
33900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Sept. 9
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: An aggressive dog was reported to have bitten someone.
6600 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual after an attempted burglary.
17500 block Highway 99: A weapons violation, brandishing, was reported.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: Police made a warrant arrest.
17800 block Highway 99: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 71st Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 10
4300 block 189th Place Southwest: A no-contact court order was violated.
20000 block Highway 99: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
28th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block 68th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.
Sept. 11
4300 block 174th Place Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
21200 block I-5 Southbound: Sex offenses were reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported during domestic violence.
Sept. 12
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16500 block 66th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 13
19000 block 72nd Avenue West: A protective court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3100 block 177th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
179th Street Southwest/33rd Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.
7300 block Olympic View Drive: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Sept. 14
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after trespassing was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.