Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 8-14, 2024

Sept. 8

6300 block 204th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

33900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Sept. 9

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: An aggressive dog was reported to have bitten someone.

6600 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was attempted.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual after an attempted burglary.

17500 block Highway 99: A weapons violation, brandishing, was reported.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 block Highway 99: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 71st Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 10

4300 block 189th Place Southwest: A no-contact court order was violated.

20000 block Highway 99: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

28th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.

Sept. 11

4300 block 174th Place Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

21200 block I-5 Southbound: Sex offenses were reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported during domestic violence.

Sept. 12

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16500 block 66th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 13

19000 block 72nd Avenue West: A protective court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3100 block 177th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

179th Street Southwest/ 33rd Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.

7300 block Olympic View Drive: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Sept. 14

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after trespassing was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.