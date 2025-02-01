Lynnwood police chief addresses concerns over federal immigration laws

Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon issued a statement Friday reaffirming the department’s “commitment to the safety and well-being of all community members” in light of “recent federal immigration conversations and decisions.”
Langdon’s statement came after Lynnwood Pride founders Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson organized what they described as “No ICE protest” outside the Lynnwood Police Department Friday. ICE refers to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office, which has been directed by the Trump administration to step up its arrest and deportation of immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.
“We have asked the Lynnwood police for a statement about how they will or will not cooperate with ICE,” LeFevre said during the protest Friday afternoon. “We would like to see more communication and transparency on this issue. We’re especially concerned about the effects of deportation on kids and families.”
Here is Langdon’s full statement:
My Lynnwood Community,
As your Chief of Police, I want to take a moment to reaffirm the Lynnwood Police Department’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all community members. Our mission is to provide proactive, competent, and effective public safety services to all people, with the highest regard for human dignity, through efficient and professional law enforcement and crime prevention practices.
I understand that there are concerns and anxiety over the recent federal immigration conversations and decisions. While there is still much uncertainty about what recent decisions mean locally, the Lynnwood Police Department will continue to comply with the law. We will continue to comply with the Keep Washington Working Act (RCW 10.93.160), which was passed in 2019 and restricts the involvement of state and local law enforcement in enforcing civil federal immigration law. This means that any community member, regardless of immigration status, is encouraged to call 911 to report a crime.
The men and women of the Lynnwood Police Department are honored to serve our community, and we remain dedicated to upholding our core values of professionalism, vigilance, and community. We will carry out our duties of responding to crimes committed within our city, encouraging crime prevention strategies, and engaging with community members respectfully and without discrimination.
Chief Cole Langdon
