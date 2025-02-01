Lynnwood police chief addresses concerns over federal immigration laws

Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon issued a statement Friday reaffirming the department’s “commitment to the safety and well-being of all community members” in light of “recent federal immigration conversations and decisions.”

Langdon’s statement came after Lynnwood Pride founders Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson organized what they described as “No ICE protest” outside the Lynnwood Police Department Friday. ICE refers to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office, which has been directed by the Trump administration to step up its arrest and deportation of immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

“We have asked the Lynnwood police for a statement about how they will or will not cooperate with ICE,” LeFevre said during the protest Friday afternoon. “We would like to see more communication and transparency on this issue. We’re especially concerned about the effects of deportation on kids and families.”

Here is Langdon’s full statement: