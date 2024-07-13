Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon speaks about July 3 fatal shooting

Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon released a statement Friday in response to the July 3 shooting at the Alderwood Mall that resulted in the death of 13-year old Jayda Woods-Johnson. Langdon’s statement reads as follows:
To my Lynnwood community,As your police chief I want to take a moment and address the tragic and horrible shooting that happened on July 3 at the Alderwood Mall, that resulted in the death of Jayda Woods-Johnson an innocent 13-year-old girl. Jayda was at the mall with her friend on the day before a national holiday, doing what any other 13-year-old would be doing. Shopping and having fun. That day the actions of an irresponsible 16-year-old ended Jayda’s life. This terrible event has undoubtedly caused unease and raised anxieties about the safety of our community. And I hear you.Just earlier this year our officers came under direct gunfire after a group of teenage boys assaulted another teen in the parking lot of Target and fled from us. In just three years, the Washington Association of Sheriff and Police Chiefs shows a dramatic rise in juvenile arrests from the department. From 22 juvenile arrests in 2021 to 178 in 2023. This violence needs to stop, and those involved, need to be held accountable.While the shooter is currently back in custody on $2 million dollars bail, no amount of justice will bring Jayda back. Rest assured, our detectives are working hard on this investigation, but the gun used in this homicide is still outstanding. We’re asking anyone who knows where the gun is to contact us. You will not be arrested if you turn it in voluntarily. It’s more important that the firearm is off the streets and not used to commit additional violent crimes.I find some modicum of hope for a better future and increased capacity for our department to proactively address violent crime and hold those who present a danger to our community accountable. After nearly four years of operating at very low staffing levels, we are close to reaching a sustainable level of officers, which will allow us to better meet the public safety needs of our community. Most notably, we will soon be adding staff to our Special Operations Section, which is made up of specially trained officers who work to proactively address violent crime and disrupt criminal activity in our community. I look forward to witnessing their good work as this unit once again becomes appropriately staffed.As I have worked through and tried to come to terms with this senseless loss of an innocent life, I was reminded by a friend that the fact that I, and most of my fellow community members, are outraged and disturbed by this senseless act speaks to the hope that we will not settle or quietly accept this violence as the new normal. We can turn this energy into discussions that spur real change. I believe we have the ability to address this scourge of violent crime if we come together as a community and I look forward to partnering and working to make things better.We continue to collaborate with our partners at the mall to address this crime, and we have dedicated, vigilant and professional staff, working 24/7 to protect our community, holding those accountable who do harm to those in Lynnwood. Don’t ever hesitate to call us if you need help, we will respond, and our partnership with you, our community is critical. You are our why, for what we do everyday. Thank you.
