Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon speaks about July 3 fatal shooting

As your police chief I want to take a moment and address the tragic and horrible shooting that happened on July 3 at the Alderwood Mall, that resulted in the death of Jayda Woods-Johnson an innocent 13-year-old girl. Jayda was at the mall with her friend on the day before a national holiday, doing what any other 13-year-old would be doing. Shopping and having fun. That day the actions of an irresponsible 16-year-old ended Jayda’s life. This terrible event has undoubtedly caused unease and raised anxieties about the safety of our community. And I hear you.

Just earlier this year our officers came under direct gunfire after a group of teenage boys assaulted another teen in the parking lot of Target and fled from us. In just three years, the Washington Association of Sheriff and Police Chiefs shows a dramatic rise in juvenile arrests from the department. From 22 juvenile arrests in 2021 to 178 in 2023. This violence needs to stop, and those involved, need to be held accountable.

While the shooter is currently back in custody on $2 million dollars bail, no amount of justice will bring Jayda back. Rest assured, our detectives are working hard on this investigation, but the gun used in this homicide is still outstanding. We’re asking anyone who knows where the gun is to contact us. You will not be arrested if you turn it in voluntarily. It’s more important that the firearm is off the streets and not used to commit additional violent crimes.