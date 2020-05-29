Lynnwood police chief issues statement regarding George Floyd: ‘What happened in Minneapolis is wrong’

Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis issued a statement Friday regarding the “deep concern” he felt after watching video footage in Minneapolis of George Floyd, who was seen gasping for breath during an arrest in which a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

“Police officers take an oath to protect the public,” Davis wrote. “That means all members of the public, and it is my commitment to you that every single day that’s what the hardworking men and women of the Lynnwood Police Department set out to do.”

Davis also said the Lynnwood Police Department is committed to working alongside the Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission as well as other community organizations to ensure the city is a “safe and welcoming city for all people.”

Here is the full letter: