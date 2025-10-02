Lynnwood police chief reports department strain, rising crime amid $6.6M in cuts

Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon provided the Lynnwood City Council with an overview of budget cuts for his department and resulting operational challenges, noting strain among staff and the department’s ability to keep up with demand.

The police department absorbed more than $6.6 million in reductions – equivalent to 9.7% of its $67.7 million budget adopted in late 2024. The department took the bulk of the $11.7 million in citywide reductions to the 2025-26 budget — forcing layoffs, hiring freezes and service cuts.

Total vacancies in the police department sit at 21.5 full-time positions, or 16% of the workforce according to Langdon’s Sept. 15 memo to the council. Positions cut or left unfilled include patrol officers, detectives, jail staff, crime prevention specialists and even the department’s lone animal control officer.

“The stress is real,” Langdon said Monday. “Every night your sergeants are gritting their teeth to see if they have enough staff.”

The cuts follow an $11.8 million projected City of Lynnwood deficit for the 2025-26 biennium, caused by underperforming revenues and higher-than-expected costs. For police, Langdon said the impact is stark – with four patrol officers, seven jail employees and multiple specialty roles eliminated this year.

Additionally, almost all discretionary funds were eliminated, police vehicle lifespan was increased by two years and $924,000 in traffic fees was shifted from the police fund to the general fund.

Meanwhile, calls for service are up 3.5% compared to last year, Langdon said. Overall crime is down 8%, but resource-heavy crimes are surging: aggravated assaults jumped 61% to 51 cases, while shoplifting and theft rose 45% to 968 incidents.

Despite the cuts, the department is working to recruit jail staff critical to operations and three officers — including two transit positions funded through an agreement with Sound Transit.

Find a complete list of police department reductions here.

