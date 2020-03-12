Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis issues statement addressing community about COVID-19

In response to the World Health Organization classifying the COVID-19 (coronavirus) a global pandemic, Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis Thursday issued a letter to the community regarding changes to Lynnwood Police Department services.

The full content of Davis’ letter is below:

Hello Lynnwood Community,

With announcements from the World Health Organization now calling COVID-19 a global pandemic, Gov. Jay Inslee banning all gatherings of 250 or more people, and now the Edmonds School District’s decision to close schools for a month, I feel it’s prudent to update you on what your Lynwood Police Department is doing to decrease the risk of infection.

First, let me assure you that our dedication to protecting this community and its residents is as strong as ever and your safety will remain our top priority. On the advice of local and national health authorities, we too will be practicing social distancing when appropriate. For example, where practicable, instead of taking a report in person, our officers may elect to do so over the phone by calling 425-407-3999 or recommend our online reporting mechanism. That decision, however, will be made on a case by case basis and never in the event of an emergency.

All our officers have been issued personal protective equipment under the instruction of the Snohomish Health District, and we have decontamination contractors on standby to disinfect police vehicles and/or buildings if the need arises.

Like most other entities, we have cancelled non-essential community events for the remainder of March and through April. Those include our Chief’s Advisory Committee, Cops and Clergy, Community Academy, facility tours, and our ride-along program among others.

The Lynnwood Police Department operates one of the few municipal jails in Snohomish County and we will continue to do so during this outbreak but with some significant changes. We have already implemented enhanced sanitation efforts to better protect our staff and inmates. We have increased booking restrictions and enhanced medical screenings during the pre-booking process to help identify those who may be displaying flu-like symptoms.

The Lynnwood Police Department is fortunate to enjoy an excellent working relationship with our neighboring police agencies and we have mutual aid agreements with nearly half a dozen surrounding regional partners as well. If staffing is impacted here, or in any of our partner agencies, we will all step in to share resources per these agreements. We stand ready not only to serve our Lynnwood community, but our neighboring cities as well. This is not only a local challenge and therefore, requires a collaborative solution.

Our number one priority is safety—both yours and ours. While there are still several unknown facts surrounding COVID-19 and the impact it may ultimately have on our community, please know that we are all on the same side in the fight to stay healthy.

Stay safe,

Tom Davis

Chief of Police