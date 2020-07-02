Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis retiring at the end of July

After 33 years in law enforcement, Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis announced Thursday that he plans to retire at the end of the month.
In a letter addressed to the Lynnwood City Council, Davis said he will be stepping away from police work to start a new chapter in his life after serving his entire professional career as a police officer.
“As I reflect on my career, I will always be most proud of my time here in Lynnwood,” he stated. “Thank you for your trust in me.”
Davis has been with the Lynnwood Police Department since 2016, replacing former-chief Steven Jensen, who retired after 21 years as Lynnwood’s police chief. Prior to that, Davis was a member of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Davis, his last day will be July 31.
Here is the full letter:
Hello Council,
Most of you have heard by now, but I want to let you know that after 33 years in this honorable profession, I will be retiring July 31. I have spent my entire adult life in this profession and now is the time for me to step away and start my next chapter. As I reflect on my career, I will always be most proud of my time here in Lynnwood. Thank you for your trust in me.
Lynnwood is a special place and a special community. And you have a great police department that embodies a unique culture of service and community. It is truly a special group of people that work at LPD. The City and the community are fortunate to have such a compassionate police department.
It has been an honor to be your Police Chief these past 4 years. I will never forget my time here.
Tom Davis, Chief of Police
Lynnwood Police Department