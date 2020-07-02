Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis retiring at the end of July

After 33 years in law enforcement, Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis announced Thursday that he plans to retire at the end of the month.

In a letter addressed to the Lynnwood City Council, Davis said he will be stepping away from police work to start a new chapter in his life after serving his entire professional career as a police officer.

“As I reflect on my career, I will always be most proud of my time here in Lynnwood,” he stated. “Thank you for your trust in me.”

Davis has been with the Lynnwood Police Department since 2016, replacing former-chief Steven Jensen, who retired after 21 years as Lynnwood’s police chief. Prior to that, Davis was a member of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Davis, his last day will be July 31.

Here is the full letter: