Missing 12-year-old Lynnwood girl found safe

A missing Lynnwood girl has been located by the FBI in another county and is safe, Lynnwood police said Friday. She was found with a person who is known to her, and detectives were on their way to speak with her, police said.

The girl was last seen Thursday morning in the Meadowdale area in Lynnwood before she was reported missing. Detectives said Friday she was using at least one dating site to communicate with adult males.