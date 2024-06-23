Lynnwood police continue shoplifting crackdown

Lynnwood Police Department detectives last week conducted an operation focused on catching suspects committing organized retail theft at a business on 196th Street Southwest. In a statement, the department reported that — in cooperation with loss prevention employees –officers arrested multiple suspects for felony and misdemeanor theft. They were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Police say they recovered hundreds of dollars in stolen products from this operation, adding that they will work with Lynnwood’s business community to conduct random undercover enforcement throughout the year.



“Please do not come to Lynnwood to steal. If you do, you will be held accountable,” police said ina a statement released Friday. LPD detectives conducted a similar operation in February at Fred Meyer, also on 196th Street Southwest.