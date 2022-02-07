Lynnwood police: Couple in 80s found dead inside home

Lynnwood police officers are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found dead Monday morning inside a home in the 18400 block of 60th Avenue West.

The victims were reported to be a husband and wife in their 80s, police spokesperson Joanna Small said, adding that officers were in the process of obtaining a search warrant to enter the premises. There is no threat to the public, she added.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

