Registration still open for 2020 Lynnwood Police Community Academy

The Lynnwood Police Department will be offering a 13-week Community Academy (formerly Citizen Academy) in January. Conducted by the police department, it is designed to give community members a better understanding of the mission, values and operations of the police department.

During this interactive course, participants will be introduced to the basic information that all police officers must know to perform their jobs, including patrol tactics, criminal and narcotics investigations, use of force, communications, DUI procedures and domestic violence to name just a few.

This is an opportunity for those interested in the fascinating field of criminal justice, current trends in criminal activity, personal safety, crime prevention, and volunteering with our agency.

Each class is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. every Thursday starting on Jan. 9, 2020 at the Lynnwood Senior Center, located at 19000 44th Avenue West.

The course is free and space is limited, so early enrollment is strongly encouraged. A limited amount of seating will be awarded to high school senior applicants. Light refreshments are served.

An application form is located online at: www.LynnwoodWA.gov/CommunityAcademy

For more information, contact the Crime Prevention Office at 425-670-5635.