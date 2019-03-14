Lynnwood Police Department accepting citizen patrol applicants

The Lynnwood Police Department is now recruiting for membership in the Citizens Patrol volunteer group. This is a group of 50 dedicated individuals who work alongside department police officers to provide support with various tasks, “which enhance the quality of life for our diverse Lynnwood communities,” a police announcement said.

Working in teams of two, citizens patrol members assist the work of officers by directing traffic, opening locked vehicle doors, patrolling businesses and neighborhoods, assisting with vehicle battery jump starts and much more.

Members are asked to sign up for two, four-hour shifts per month and attend a monthly training meeting. Day and night shifts on weekends are also available.

How to get started:

Complete a volunteer application and background check

Casual oral board interview

Attend a four-week Citizens Patrol Training Academy starting Tuesday, May 7 from 6-9 p.m.

Applications are due by April 15 and available at the Lynnwood Police Department website under the Career and Opportunities section here.

In addition to the Citizens Patrol group, the Lynnwood Police Department also offers a VIPS program (Volunteers in Public Safety), an Explorers Post (ages 14-20), Car Seat Technician and other volunteer opportunities. To learn more, visit the Safety and Crime Prevention page at the City’s website or contact the Crime Prevention Specialists at 425-670-5639 or 425-670-5635.